Edwards Family of Companies Selects eCMS v.4.2 ERP from Computer Guidance Corporation

After carefully assessing CGC's solution, Edwards Family of Companies selected eCMS Construction Cloud ERP for its reputation and performance in the construction sector. The platform's reliability and construction-focused capabilities made it the ideal choice to support the company's ambitious goals.

"To keep pace with our rapid growth while maintaining our ability to deliver superior service, we wanted a solution that seamlessly connects our teams in the field and the office and enables accounting, payroll, and project management to access real-time data on demand," said Kaycie Edwards, CEO of Arctos Erosion Control, an Edwards Family of Companies. "We believe CGC's eCMS ERP platform, with its mobile capabilities, single-database approach, and robust features like inventory management, job costing, billing, and advanced business intelligence, will allow us to make faster, more informed decisions and drive our business forward."

Steven Gross, Vice President of Client Solutions at Computer Guidance Corporation, added, "The impact of eCMS for contractors like Edwards Family of Companies is significant. Our platform enhances collaboration across all key teams, automates and synchronizes workflows, and provides a unified, real-time view of data anytime, anywhere."

As Edwards Family of Companies embarks on this new chapter, eCMS Construction Cloud ERP will be a critical tool in achieving their commitment to operational excellence and continued growth.

About Computer Guidance Corporation

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

Media Contact

Victoria Satran, Computer Guidance Corporation, 4804447000, [email protected], https://computerguidance.com/

