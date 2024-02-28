Edwards Metropolitan District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Edwards Metropolitan District invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only a couple vendors would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number in order to go through with the bid process. With the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased, creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Magdalena Gembal, Account Manager of the Edwards Metropolitan District when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Edwards Metropolitan District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/edwardsmetropolitandistrict and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 400 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

The Edwards Metropolitan District is an unincorporated residential and business community located just four miles west of Beaver Creek. The community is a commercial mecca that includes lodging, boutiques, restaurants, movie theaters, galleries and a variety of professional services. Edwards is also the home of a wide range of public and private educational institutions including a Catholic school (preschool-8), a Charter school (grades K-8), two elementary schools, a middle school, two high schools (Battle Mountain and Vail Christian,) and the Edwards campus of Colorado Mountain College. Edwards has a population of approximately 10,270 (2010 census), which makes it the single largest community in Eagle County.

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, bertrand.guignat@mdfcommerce.com, www.bidnetdirect.com

