Edwin Berry Manor Apartments in Revitalizing Woodlawn Neighborhood Welcomes Residents in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

On hand to invite residents to celebrate their newly renovated home to the property was Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor who said, "Other notable speakers included Jim Cunningham, Deputy Regional Administrator, Multifamily Midwest Region, HUD, Tracy Sanchez, Deputy Director, Multifamily Financing, IHDA and Tom Kunst, Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare of Illinois.

"Preserving Edwin Berry Manor, an important senior presence in the rapidly changing Woodlawn community, is part of a strategic effort to leverage our know-how and that of our great partners to preserve affordable rental units for low income residents," said Veronica Gonzalez, project lead and Regional Director of Development, NHPF.

Operation Pathways, a subsidiary of NHPF, will provide social and enrichment services to the residents of Berry Manor. An onsite resident services coordinator will work with residents to support aging well in their independent living spaces. Operation Pathways will offer programs and services in health and wellness and financial stability, as well as organize community enrichment activities.

"We know that access to safe, affordable housing has a direct correlation with improved health, quality of life and community vitality," said Tom Kunst, Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare of Illinois. "This investment underscores our long-standing commitment to housing, and our commitment to improve the health of people in Chicago.

Added Michael Litka, Senior Asset Manager, Fund Management, NAHT, "NAHT is very proud to partner with The NHP Foundation and our investor, United Healthcare, in recapitalizing and preserving Edwin Berry Manor as a high quality development with services for seniors."

Edwin C. Berry Manor Apartments is well-located in a revitalizing neighborhood that is brimming with new investment. Residents' fears of displacement have heightened due in part to future construction of the Obama Library.

"It took an enormous effort by numerous organizations to put all the financing pieces of the puzzle together," said Alan Cravitz, Sr. Vice Presidents, Merchants Capital. "The good news is that Edwin Berry Manor which has served elderly residents on the South Side for over forty years will continue to do so for forty more."



The apartments were rapidly leased to 100% in September 2023.

