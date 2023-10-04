EEG Analysis and Animal Behavior in CNS Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

EEG-based signatures represent promising preclinical screens to quickly determine CNS penetration, drug-target engagement, evidence of efficacy, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, CNS safety and toxicity and pro-convulsant risk. Tweet this

Additionally, EEG-based signatures represent promising preclinical screens to quickly determine CNS penetration, drug-target engagement, evidence of efficacy, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, CNS safety and toxicity and pro-convulsant risk.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will review the EEG analysis, related optimization parameters and candidate compound selection as well as case studies where EEG-based signatures in correlation with animal behavior could validate the EEG as the endpoint for a set of translatable biomarkers bridging preclinical and clinical programs.

Join this webinar to gain insights into EEG analysis as physiological endpoints to facilitate drug discovery for CNS diseases.

Join Ruiben Feng, PhD, Executive Director, Neurobiology and Neuropharmacology at Shanghai ChemPartner, for the live webinar on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit EEG Analysis and Animal Behavior in CNS Drug Development.

