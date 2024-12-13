EETT Engages Tarifica to Enhance Benchmarking of European Telecom Markets

EETT partnered with Tarifica to leverage its Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform, enabling comparisons of mobile services in Greece with those in other European countries based on pricing, quality, and network investment

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT), Greece's national telecom regulatory and competition authority, has partnered with Tarifica to implement a customized version of Tarifica's flagship product, the Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP). The enhanced platform enables EETT to compare Greece's mobile service landscape with those of five European countries – Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, and Portugal – across three critical metrics: pricing, network performance, and network investment.

The need for robust, multi-faceted benchmarking stems from Greece's unique telecommunications environment, with its diverse geography and numerous inhabited islands requiring consistent, high-quality connectivity. EETT sought a solution that could provide an accurate, data-driven evaluation of how Greece's mobile services compare to its European counterparts, not only in terms of cost but also service quality and infrastructure investment.

TPIP's advanced benchmarking capabilities played a crucial role in meeting this need. Using proprietary algorithms, the platform scores each country on a 100-point scale based on pricing, network performance, and investment. In pricing comparisons, the system considers purchasing power parity (PPP), provider market shares, and various user profiles to ensure a balanced evaluation.

"Through TPIP's customized implementation, EETT can now objectively compare Greece's telecom market against those of key European countries, considering not just pricing but also service quality and infrastructure investment," said Vincent Bonneau, who leads Tarifica's global client engagement initiatives. "With TPIP's comprehensive data-driven insights, EETT can better evaluate market dynamics and support strategic decision-making to strengthen Greece's telecommunications sector."

The platform automates data collection and analysis, enabling quarterly updates that reflect the latest market conditions. Each quarter, Tarifica provides EETT with a detailed overview report, empowering the regulator to continuously assess and adapt to evolving telecom market dynamics.

"Our mission is to continually assess and improve Greece's telecommunications services by promoting quality, innovation, and sustainable network development," said Professor Konstantinos Masselos, President of the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT). "Tarifica's platform allows us to perform comprehensive evaluations, taking into account not only what consumers pay but also the quality of service and long-term network investments. This comprehensive approach ensures that we regulate with accuracy and insight."

By leveraging Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform, EETT has further accelerated its efforts to maintain a forward-looking regulatory framework that considers both market competitiveness and the consumer experience.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed-line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

About The Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission

The Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT) is Greece's independent regulatory and competition authority overseeing electronic communications, radio frequency spectrum, and postal services. Established in 1992, EETT ensures fair competition, monitors market performance, and protects consumer rights within these sectors. Its responsibilities include managing the National Numbering Plan, assigning domain names, and supervising the compliance of service providers with national and European regulations. Through its regulatory actions, EETT aims to foster innovation and enhance the quality of services available to Greek consumers.

