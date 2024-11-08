EF Academy Pasadena and EF Pro Cycling Teams Partner with Bikes for Goodness Sake for a Day of Service and Community Impact

Local Cyclists Invited to Join Group Ride and Youth Bike-Building Event Benefitting Pasadena Youth

GEORGETOWN, Texas , Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with EF Academy Pasadena, a private day and boarding school, and the prestigious EF Pro Cycling Team for a unique day of service and community engagement on November 9, 2024. The event will feature a 25-mile community ride led by professional cyclists, followed by a bike-building workshop aimed at benefiting local Pasadena youth.

Participants will join cyclists EF Education–EasyPost rider Neilson Powless and EF–Oatly–Cannondale rider Coryn Labecki for a scenic 25-mile ride through Pasadena, culminating in a bike-building event hosted at EF Academy's new Pasadena campus. After the ride, EF Academy students and community volunteers will work together to assemble 25 youth bicycles, provided by Bikes for Goodness Sake. These bikes will be donated to the Pasadena Recreation Center to support local children and encourage active, healthy lifestyles.

Neilson Powless, one of America's top professional cyclists and the first Native American to compete in the Tour de France, will join Coryn Labecki, one of the most decorated American female cyclist and former U.S. National Road Race Champion, in leading the community ride.

"We are proud to partner with EF Academy and EF Pro Cycling to help bring the joy of cycling and the spirit of service to the Pasadena community," commented Mark Smith, Founder, Bikes for Goodness Sake. "These bikes will make a meaningful difference in the lives of local children, and we're excited to be part of an initiative that fosters both community engagement and a passion for cycling."

This program aligns with EF Academy Pasadena's mission to cultivate global citizens who are deeply connected to their local communities. The bike-building workshop is part of the school's Innovation and Impact program, which challenges students to work collaboratively to create positive change and is a continuation of the inaugural event held in 2023.

"We are delighted to work with Bikes for Goodness Sake again in support of our EF Academy event to build bikes for local youth," said Dr. Sally Mingarelli, Head of School at EF Academy Pasadena. "This event not only promotes fitness and fun, but it also emphasizes the importance of giving back. It's a great example of how our students can make a tangible impact in their community."

About EF Academy Pasadena

EF Academy is a private day and boarding school committed to preparing high school students to lead successful and happy lives. With students from 30+ countries, our welcoming global community sets students up to thrive in university and beyond. https://www.efacademy.org/en-us/

About EF Pro Cycling

EF Academy's parent organization, EF Education First, acquired the men's EF Education – EasyPost team in 2017 and founded the EF-Oatly-Cannondale women's team in 2024. These teams unite EF's global workforce of 52,000 and raise awareness for the organization's language learning, cultural exchange, and travel programs. Best known for competing in both the men's and women's Tour de France and featuring in Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained, EF Pro Cycling promotes inclusivity and diversity in cycling through a variety of initiatives, including its ongoing collaboration with USA Cycling and bike maker Cannondale to sponsor new teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs). https://efprocycling.com/

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to sharing the goodness of bicycles with underprivileged children through sponsored corporate charity bike build events. For 14 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of sponsors to build and donate thousands of bikes to kids across the country. As one of the first charity bike-building organizations in America and the only one with a national footprint, we partner with local bike shops, corporations, groups, and individuals to create charity bike build events that distribute bikes and custom-fit, bike-shop-quality helmets to children. Founded by Mark Smith and Pete Buck of Bucks Bikes in Austin, Texas, our mission began on July 4, 2008, honoring the silent sacrifice of military children, and continues today fostering a cycling culture in North America by giving a bike to a child. Visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], https://bikesforgoodnesssake.org/

