An effective information governance strategy helps organizations achieve strategic goals while reducing risk. However, implementing effective information governance requires careful planning and coordination. Tweet this

"An effective information governance strategy helps organizations achieve strategic goals while reducing risk," related Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance. "However, implementing effective information governance requires careful planning and coordination."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Effective Information Governance Strategy Drives Data Value and Supports Business Goals."

Locate and Classify Data

"Manually locating and tagging data proves difficult if not impossible at scale. But AI-powered tools automate the process of finding and classifying data wherever it lives. Properly classified data simplifies regulatory compliance and eases the eDiscovery process."

Define and Implement Data Lifecycle Policies

"Data classification plays a key role in enforcing data retention and destruction policies. Regulations such as PCI DSS and HIPAA include strict rules around the minimum amount of time to retain certain types of information. On the other hand, information retained too long can become a liability."

Ensure Compliance Management

"To address mandates from a wide variety of regulations, an effective information governance strategy should include regular compliance monitoring. eGovernance monitoring tools deliver visibility into sensitive data from a single console. Content alerts and reports allow for proactive remediation. And monitoring provides proof of policy demanded by many regulations."

Build Comprehensive Data Security

"Data security works hand in hand with compliance monitoring as an essential element of information governance. While regulatory compliance mandates reasonable security precautions, organizations must move beyond checkbox compliance to protect against data breaches."

Adapt Information Governance Strategy to Business Needs

In every organization, effective information governance requires engagement of stakeholders and users throughout the organization. eGovernance delivers a cloud-based information governance solution to empower leadership. eGovernance consultants work with organizations to design and implement an information governance strategy customized to specific business needs.

Have you read?

How to Archive Email Records for Small Business with Enterprise-Level Features

Information Security Governance: A Strategic Imperative in the Digital Age

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent D Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, [email protected], www.egovernance.com

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies