Effective Study Design and Execution of Renal and Hepatic Impairment Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

assigning investigators who can effectively interpret the laboratory values is crucial to ensure the appropriate patient management in the trial and accurate data reporting. Post this

Therefore, the CRO should do all they can to remove unnecessary burdens on the sites and should be willing to leverage sites' medical and operational expertise early and often. Organ impairment studies require this expertise; sites' contributions to trial design, inclusion and exclusion criteria and patient care should be routine and welcomed.

A deep understanding of this special population is pivotal to developing a protocol that addresses the reality of the patient's disease state (baseline), laboratory values, co-morbidities and medications. Once the study begins enrolling, investigators may encounter significant laboratory abnormalities, especially when impairment levels increase across the patient arms. Monitoring for significant parameter changes is a critical task across study management and patient oversight. Therefore, assigning investigators who can effectively interpret the laboratory values is crucial to ensure the appropriate patient management in the trial and accurate data reporting.

Lastly, when designing these trials, sponsors and CROs should consider how they can utilize clinical pharmacology tools such as population pharmacokinetic (PopPK) modeling and/or physiologically based PK (PBPK) modeling can in combination with adaptive trial design to decrease the burden on patients with renal and/or hepatic impairment. Furthermore, by using PopPK modeling of data from Phase II and III studies, it may be possible to gain insight into the impact of other impairment levels, potentially reducing the number of patients required for these clinical trials.

