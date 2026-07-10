EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026

EffectusLMS, the AI-enabled customer training platform from CommLab India, has been recognized as #3 among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026 by eLearning Industry. Post this

EffectusLMS is designed as a complete customer training platform for product onboarding, customer enablement, partner education, extended enterprise learning, certifications, compliance support, and secure role-based training access. With a 92 Customer Satisfaction Score and an average go-live time of 4 weeks, the platform enables enterprises to launch branded, secure, and scalable learning experiences quickly.

The platform supports a wide range of customer training resources, including SCORM and xAPI courses, videos, PDFs, simulations, microlearning modules, product walkthroughs, assessments, certifications, updates, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides. It also supports eCommerce integration, enabling organizations to sell individual courses, bundles, or subscription-based learning programs.

EffectusLMS supports SSO, CRM integrations such as Salesforce and HubSpot, ERP systems, and helpdesk integrations, ensuring smooth data flow across the enterprise ecosystem. Its multilingual access, mobile optimization, consulting, customization, and analytics capabilities help organizations support local and global customers with ease.

EffectusLMS serves enterprises across manufacturing, pharmaceutical, chemicals, healthcare, maritime, not-for-profit, and financial services industries.

"Customer education is most powerful when it connects learning to business outcomes. With EffectusLMS, our goal is to help enterprises turn every onboarding, enablement, and certification experience into a measurable driver of adoption, retention, and growth," said Ayesha Habeeb Omer, MBA, PhD, the COO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.

EffectusLMS is the go-to customer training platform for organizations looking to scale product onboarding, train vendors, partners, and end users, support certifications and compliance, generate revenue through paid training programs, upskill power users, and nurture brand advocates.

About CommLab India

Since 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry.

With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.

CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:

Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums

Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets

Converting webinars to eLearning

Designing and delivering microlearning assets

Developing different formats of video

Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages

Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

Media Contact

Asma Zaineb, CommLab India, 91 40-27803060/80, [email protected], https://www.commlabindia.com/

SOURCE CommLab India