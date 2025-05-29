Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the technical enablement required for rapid electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) adoption. Topics will include integration capabilities, user-centric design principles and tools for remote configuration and deployment. Attendees will gain a detailed understanding of a traditional eCOA study build, giving them a look into the dependencies and potential bottlenecks that contribute to an 8-week timeline. The featured speakers will identify clear strategies on both methodologies and technologies that lead to a shorter study start-up.
TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar addresses a critical bottleneck in clinical trial timelines: the implementation of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA). While eCOA offers significant advantages, the traditional study build process, encompassing licensing, translations and management of study complexity, often delays first patient in (FPI).
The featured speakers will explore strategies to remove eCOA implementation from the critical path, accelerating overall study timelines. Participants will gain insights into the typical "behind the scenes" eCOA study build process and understand how an 8-week build can be achieved. They will then delve into enablement and change management strategies that streamline eCOA adoption.
In addition, the speakers will discuss the technical enablement required for rapid eCOA adoption. This will include integration capabilities, user-centric design principles and remote configuration and deployment tools. Attendees will gain insights into practical strategies, including both methods and technologies, that help accelerate study start-up timelines.
Register for this webinar to learn how to optimize eCOA implementation and ensure it becomes a driver — rather than a delay — in accelerating clinical trial timelines.
Join experts from Medidata, Paul O'Donohoe, Senior Director, eCOA Product and Science; Dr. Holly Robertson, Head of Advisory Services; Ethan Zastrow, Associate Manager, Instrument Services; and Michael Chou, Associate Director, Advisory Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article