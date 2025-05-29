Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will gain insights into practical strategies, including both methods and technologies Post this

In addition, the speakers will discuss the technical enablement required for rapid eCOA adoption. This will include integration capabilities, user-centric design principles and remote configuration and deployment tools. Attendees will gain insights into practical strategies, including both methods and technologies, that help accelerate study start-up timelines.

Register for this webinar to learn how to optimize eCOA implementation and ensure it becomes a driver — rather than a delay — in accelerating clinical trial timelines.

Join experts from Medidata, Paul O'Donohoe, Senior Director, eCOA Product and Science; Dr. Holly Robertson, Head of Advisory Services; Ethan Zastrow, Associate Manager, Instrument Services; and Michael Chou, Associate Director, Advisory Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Efficient eCOA Implementation in Clinical Trials.

