Efficient Power: How Vantage LED Minimizes Its Environmental Impact

Vantage LED has consistently developed methods to maximize digital display power efficiency and implemented a planet-focused manufacturing process. They strive to continue their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint toward Zero Net Energy.
CORONA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a premier digital signage manufacturer, Vantage LED is taking green consciousness to new heights within the LED signage industry. Since opening its doors in 2003, Vantage LED has consistently prioritized power saving without sacrificing craftsmanship, functionality, and utility.
Vantage LED's engineering team recognized the industry's need for high-quality LED displays that minimize environmental impact. The goal was to be planet-conscious and relieve unnecessary energy costs to business owners.
To maintain this, all Vantage LED Flex Series displays are UL Energy Efficiency verified, ensuring compliance with the most updated standards.
"We set out to create something better," Yuusuke Arimura, CEO of Vantage LED stated, "not just for the environment, but for our dealer partners and sign owners. The perfect balance of efficiency and effectiveness."
Vantage displays deliver eye-catching, brilliant visuals that rival the more expensive brands but at a fraction of the power usage. When you visit their website it states:
"Our LED Modules pull 70% less power than leading manufacturers, significantly reducing long-term operation costs. Plus we conformal-coat our power supplies to protect and extend their life by 25%."
Not only do their LED displays use up to 70% less power, but they are optimized for protection so that businesses can get the most out of their signage while minimizing power costs.
Vantage LED extends its planet consciousness to its manufacturing process by operating in a solar-powered facility to push toward Zero Net Energy. The company aims to minimize its carbon footprint while delivering the highest quality displays and maximizing utility.
About Vantage
For over 20 years, Vantage LED has been a leading digital display manufacturer, prioritizing uncompromised quality. Their innovative LED displays have empowered sign shops to boost sales and provided businesses with increased return on investment and enhanced messaging capabilities. They truly stand by their slogan, consistently doing different, better.
Ivan Perez, Vantage LED, 1 (888) 595-3956, [email protected], vantageled.com
