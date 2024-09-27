Efficient Study Start-Up: Best Practices from a Clinical Site Network, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is ideal for clinical trial professionals looking to enhance their understanding of study start-up processes and improve their ability to execute clinical trials efficiently. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss innovative strategies and practical solutions to streamline the study start-up phase from protocol feasibility assessments to regulatory submissions and site activation. They will share real-world examples and case studies while discussing how to overcome common challenges, reduce time-to-initiation and ensure smooth collaboration between sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs) and sites.

The attendees will gain comprehensive insights into the challenges typically encountered during the study start-up phase of clinical trials and obtain practical solutions to address these obstacles. They will learn about the advantages of implementing centralized and standardized procedures within a clinical site network, which can considerably streamline processes and improve efficiency.

The speakers will also delve into effective communication strategies that are essential for ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders involved in clinical trials. This webinar is ideal for clinical trial professionals looking to enhance their understanding of study start-up processes and improve their ability to execute clinical trials efficiently.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the critical role of efficient study start-up processes in running clinical trials for the development of new therapies and interventions.

Join experts from EmVenio Research, Jack Evans, Vice President, Site Operations; and Tara Kidwell, Sr. Director, Global Project Management, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Efficient Study Start-Up: Best Practices from a Clinical Site Network.

