Effortless Outdoor Cordless Lighting To Create a Bright Summer Vibe

"We are so excited to embark into a world beyond bulbs with Kibün by Bulbrite. Bringing beautiful lighting to the world is a passion of ours and our new line of outdoor cordless lanterns are sure to excite our customers," said Cathy Choi, President of Bulbrite.

The Kibün by Bulbrite Outdoor Series includes several innovative models; Groove / Groove+, S'Mores, Bonfire, and Stargaze - each available in a range of vibrant colors to complement any outdoor décor. In addition to a decorative look each model offers unique features to enhance your outdoor experience:

Ambient lighting options with color-changing capabilities

Atmospheric designs with realistic flicker flame effects

Practical solutions that double as power banks to charge small devices

Bluetooth speakers for entertainment (Groove+)

The brand's tagline, "effortless lighting," reflects Bulbrite's commitment to creating lighting solutions that enhance outdoor experiences without complication or constraint. The Kibün by Bulbrite Outdoor Series will be available for purchase at your favorite local lighting showroom and select online retailers such as 1-800Lighting, Lumens and Wayfair.

To learn more visit www.bulbrite.com/kibun.

About Bulbrite

For over 50 years, Bulbrite has been a leading supplier of innovative, energy-efficient lighting solutions. With the introduction of Kibün by Bulbrite, we continue our tradition of quality and innovation, expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking both functionality and style in their lighting choices.

Jerry Piscitelli, Bulbrite, 1 201.672.8645, [email protected], https://www.bulbrite.com/

SOURCE Bulbrite