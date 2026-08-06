Effy Jewelry and Princess Cruises Complete Fleetwide Fine Jewelry Partnership with Sun Princess Transition

Milestone transition brings Effy's signature fine jewelry experience to every ship in the Princess fleet Post this

Effy Jewelry, the world's leading cruise line fine jewelry retailer, today announced the completion of its fleetwide partnership with Princess Cruises, marking a major milestone in the brands' decade-long collaboration.

With the transition of the onboard fine jewelry concession aboard Sun Princess to an Effy Jewelry retail store, Effy now brings its signature guest experience, curated collections and craftsmanship to every ship in the Princess fleet.

"Our partnership with Effy Jewelry has continued to elevate the onboard retail experience for our guests, combining exceptional craftsmanship with the warm, personalized service Princess is known for," said Rodrigo Llaguno, Chief Operations Officer, Princess Cruises. "Completing this transition aboard Sun Princess is an important milestone that reflects our shared commitment to delivering memorable experiences at sea and offering guests distinctive opportunities to celebrate life's special moments while they sail with us."

"Over ten years ago, Princess Cruises gave us the remarkable opportunity to become their fine jewelry partner and, with this final transition, that trust comes full circle," said Bobby Hematian, President of the Retail Division of Effy Jewelry. "We are deeply grateful to Princess Cruises for their continued partnership and confidence in Effy, and we look forward to building on this strong relationship for years to come."

Sun Princess is the final ship in the Princess fleet to transition to an Effy-branded fine jewelry store, completing a fleetwide alliance that now spans every Princess ship. Each store showcases Effy's signature collections of rare gemstones and one-of-a-kind pieces, delivered by highly trained sales team know for creating a distinctive, welcoming retail experience for guests at sea. The combination of artful design, masterful craftsmanship and warm personalized service has helped make Effy a recognized fine jewelry retail market leader across the cruise industry.

About Effy Jewelry

Effy Jewelry is the world's leading fine jewelry retailer at sea. For more than 45 years, the Effy name has been synonymous with extraordinary design, exceptional craftsmanship and timeless luxury. Founded on a passion for color and a commitment to quality, Effy creates distinctive collections of diamond, gemstone and gold jewelry sold through land-based boutiques, online and across a growing fleet of cruise vessels worldwide.

Media Contact

Jennifer Patience, Effy Jewelry, 1 954 253 8466, [email protected], effyjewelry.com

SOURCE Effy Jewelry