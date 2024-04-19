Effy Jewelry Launches First-Ever 'Escape with Effy' Alaskan Charter Cruise

The renowned jewelry brand launches its inaugural cruise to give an inside look for friends and fans of the brand

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Effy Jewelry announces the debut of its first-ever charter cruise, Escape with Effy, in collaboration with award-winning cruise line Holland America Line. Taking place this August, the charter cruise will give travelers an exclusive look and special access to all things Effy Jewelry.

Launching on August 18th in Seattle, WA, the Escape with Effy cruise will take passengers on a seven-night journey to Alaska, inclusive of visits to Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria BC, ending back in Seattle on August 25th.

Travelers will have the opportunity to get an inside look at Effy Jewelry, inclusive of conversations with the Hematian family, owners of Effy Jewelry, along with a robust lineup of guest speakers and entertainers, over $1 billion worth of never-before-seen jewelry from one the largest luxury vaults in the world, first-time access to new pieces that have not been released to the public, educationally enriching interactive seminars and interviews with designers and industry experts, themed parties, and the chance to win $45,000 jewelry credit to shop at Effy's soon-to-launch NYC flagship store.

Established in 1979 by renowned jewelry designer Effy Hematian, Effy Jewelry is one of today's most critically acclaimed and highly visible jewelry companies. Effy's founder was credited with being the "king of color," his passion for vibrant, hue-filled collections can be seen in all of Effy Jewelry's pieces, crafted right in the heart of New York. Effy Jewelry is celebrated for its passion for excellence, exceptional quality craftsmanship, entrepreneurial leadership in the travel and cruise industries, and devotion to family. It's through these pillars, passion, craftsmanship, travel, and family, that the whole of the business is built.

"Embarking on a charter cruise isn't just a journey for us; it's a celebration of our 45-year legacy and our profound connection to the cruise industry. With over 150 stores nestled across seven cruise lines and ports in the Caribbean and Alaska, we're not just setting sail; we're sailing with purpose, forging unforgettable memories, strengthening special bonds, and offering exclusive perks and privileges to serve as tokens of our sincere appreciation for all of our loyal customers. Join us aboard as we navigate through the seas of tradition, innovation, and shared experiences, creating moments that will be treasured for years to come."

Escape by Effy cruisers will experience the award-winning Westerdam by Holland America, spanning 936 ft, accommodating up to 1916 guests, and boasting several entertainment and dining venues. During the day and in between Effy-curated programming and events, guests may rejuvenate with a spa treatment at the Greenhouse Spa & Salon or enjoy Pickleball at Sea with undisturbed views.

The seven-night journey starts at $1,200++ per person, based on double occupancy and can be booked through www.escapewitheffy.com.

