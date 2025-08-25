eForce Partners with CMC for "Anything with a Plug" eWaste Recycling Events

eForce Recycling is pleased to announce its successful collaboration with CMC Energy Services (CMC), for recent and future eWaste recycling events in and around Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eForce Recycling is pleased to announce its successful collaboration with CMC Energy Services (CMC), for recent and future eWaste recycling events in and around Philadelphia.
These e-waste recycling events provided residents with a convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted electronics. Employing the region's largest energy suppliers' Appliance Recycling Program with the support of CMC, further enhanced the events' impact and accessibility.
At eForce Recycling's "Anything with a Plug" events, our energy partner will cover the $10 recycling fee per unit for old, working room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and mini fridges. This partnership makes appliance recycling less expensive and convenient, giving residents the opportunity to recycle in an environmentally responsible manner.
"Our partnership with the eForce team has been instrumental in expanding access to responsible appliance recycling," said Tom Desimpel, Program Manager at CMC. "Together, we've made it easy for households to recycle their old appliances safely and conveniently, keeping valuable materials out of landfills and helping protect our environment. These community recycling events are a vital part of that effort, and we truly value the ongoing collaboration and commitment that eForce brings to making them a success."
The successful eWaste events highlight the commitment of eForce and CMC to environmental stewardship and community support. By working together, these organizations provide a valuable service to local residents, ensuring the responsible disposal of electronic waste and contributing to a greener future.
Residents interested in future recycling opportunities can visit eForce's website https://www.eforcecompliance.com/recycling-events.php.
eForce Recycling provides comprehensive and responsible electronic waste recycling services for businesses and individuals. They focus on secure data destruction and environmentally sound practices to ensure the proper handling of end-of-life electronics.
CMC Energy Services partners with utilities and government agencies to create and implement energy efficiency programs. They utilize data analytics and behavioral science to boost customer engagement, energy savings, and sustainability.
Media Contact
Jon Segal, eForce Recylcing, 1 215-964-6665, [email protected], www.eforcecompliance.com
SOURCE eForce Recylcing
