eForce Partners with CMC for "Anything with a Plug" eWaste Recycling Events

At eForce Recycling's "Anything with a Plug" events, our energy partner will cover the $10 recycling fee per unit for old, working room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and mini fridges. This partnership makes appliance recycling less expensive and convenient, giving residents the opportunity to recycle in an environmentally responsible manner.

"Our partnership with the eForce team has been instrumental in expanding access to responsible appliance recycling," said Tom Desimpel, Program Manager at CMC. "Together, we've made it easy for households to recycle their old appliances safely and conveniently, keeping valuable materials out of landfills and helping protect our environment. These community recycling events are a vital part of that effort, and we truly value the ongoing collaboration and commitment that eForce brings to making them a success."

The successful eWaste events highlight the commitment of eForce and CMC to environmental stewardship and community support. By working together, these organizations provide a valuable service to local residents, ensuring the responsible disposal of electronic waste and contributing to a greener future.

Residents interested in future recycling opportunities can visit eForce's website https://www.eforcecompliance.com/recycling-events.php.

About Eforce:

eForce Recycling provides comprehensive and responsible electronic waste recycling services for businesses and individuals. They focus on secure data destruction and environmentally sound practices to ensure the proper handling of end-of-life electronics.

About CMC Energy Services:

CMC Energy Services partners with utilities and government agencies to create and implement energy efficiency programs. They utilize data analytics and behavioral science to boost customer engagement, energy savings, and sustainability.

Media Contact

Jon Segal, eForce Recylcing, 1 215-964-6665, [email protected], www.eforcecompliance.com

SOURCE eForce Recylcing