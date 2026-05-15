Efpy Introduces Micro-Dose Wellness Rituals to IPSY Wellness

Consumers don't necessarily want more wellness routines. They want support that fits naturally into real life. Post this

Efpy, the functional beauty brand pioneering "micro-dose wellness" through daily beauty rituals, is now live on IPSY Wellness.

Founded by former Unilever and Google executive Smriti (Sim) Khullar, Efpy was built around a simple behavioral insight: wellness products often fail not because ingredients don't work, but because habits don't stick.

Rather than asking consumers to adopt complex new routines, Efpy integrates wellness support into a ritual people already naturally repeat throughout the day — applying lip balm.

Each Efpy balm combines nourishing lip care with micro-dosed functional ingredients such as L-theanine, B vitamins, green coffee, and botanical extracts, alongside sensory essential oil blends designed to support moments of calm, focus, and everyday wellbeing.

The launch on IPSY Wellness reflects growing consumer demand for products that support emotional wellbeing through seamless, everyday experiences rather than complicated multi-step routines.

"Consumers don't necessarily want more wellness routines," said Smriti Khullar, founder of Efpy. "They want support that fits naturally into real life. We created Efpy around the idea that small repeated rituals can become powerful moments of reset throughout the day."

Efpy's approach combines functional beauty, behavior-driven product design, and sensory rituals into what the brand calls "micro-dose wellness" — an emerging category centered around wellness support embedded into everyday rituals.

The IPSY Wellness launch marks another milestone in Efpy's early growth as the brand continues expanding awareness around functional beauty and ritual-based wellness.

About Efpy

Efpy is a functional beauty brand transforming everyday beauty rituals into moments of wellness support through micro-dosed functional ingredients and sensory rituals. Founded in California, Efpy's lip balm system combines nourishing lip care with ingredients designed to support calm, focus, energy, and everyday wellbeing — all through rituals people already naturally repeat throughout the day.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

https://www.efpybeauty.com

Media Contact

Sim Khullar, Efpy Beauty, 1 6509126715, [email protected], www.efpybeauty.com

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SOURCE Efpy Beauty