EFT Appoints Dr. Helge Sachs as Chief Development Officer to Advance SAF Production Projects in Europe and the UK

"Our focus is on raising capital and advancing our first project, which is designed to serve as a repeatable template for a broader portfolio of projects. Helge will play a central role in securing the right partners and helping us move efficiently from concept to execution." - Ken Agee, CEO of EFT Post this

Dr. Sachs commented, "Since my days at Sasol, I have known EFT as one of a very small number of companies that can credibly offer a fully integrated solution—taking syngas all the way through to ASTM-qualified, drop-in Sustainable Aviation Fuel. That capability has long made EFT attractive to licensees across a wide range of feedstocks and syngas technologies, and my experience working with EFT while at Caphenia only reinforced that view."

"What ultimately convinced me to join, however, is EFT's decision to apply this technology to its own projects. The company is positioned in a real economic sweet spot, balancing capital exposure and production capacity in a way that enables highly competitive, levelized costs of both advanced bio-SAF and e-SAF. Leveraging its Gas-to-Liquids expertise to bring biogas and Renewable Natural Gas into the mainstream of SAF feedstocks is exactly what is needed to move SAF from niche volumes to scale."

Ken Agee, Founder and CEO of Emerging Fuels Technology, added, "Helge's joining EFT is both a strong vote of confidence in our direction and a key step in executing it. Over the coming months, our focus is on raising capital and advancing our first project, which is designed to serve as a repeatable template for a broader portfolio of projects. Helge will play a central role in securing the right partners and helping us move efficiently from concept to execution.

"A defining feature of EFT's project architecture is the ability to produce both advanced bio-SAF and e-SAF within the same facility. The EU and UK are critical markets for both fuel categories — even for US-based projects — given their SAF mandates, emerging revenue-certainty mechanisms, and clear differentiation between first-generation fuels such as HEFA, advanced biofuels, and e-fuels. Moreover, the EU and UK are leaders in the deployment of biogas and Renewable Natural Gas, which are key feedstocks for advanced bio-SAF. While Helge will work across EFT's global priorities, his location in Europe reinforces our commitment to these markets and to building a scalable project pipeline there over time."

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.

For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com

Media Contact

Mark A Agee, Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc., 1 9186055456, [email protected], Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc.

SOURCE Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc.