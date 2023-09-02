eFuse Launches 'Creator League,' the First Competitive Gaming League Led by Creators and Powered by Their Community

"Alongside our major creators, we're looking to reimagine the ecosystem by putting creators, and their community first - the way it always should have been," said Matthew Benson, CEO of eFuse Tweet this

The Creator League will redefine esports by putting individual creator communities, rather than large orgs at the forefront of competition, fostering interactivity, engagement, and fandom like never before. This innovative format features eight of digital media's most influential creators, all of whom will not only field teams but also compete in gaming's top titles and collaborate with their communities to make critical decisions throughout the nine-month season.

Leading the league is a renowned and diverse cast of creators, spanning music and IRL genres to traditional gaming and sandbox experiences. Musician and fashion star Bella Poarch (link), sports personality iShowSpeed (link), the creator collective OTK (link), international IRL sensation CdawgVA (link), and TikTok star VinnieHacker provide personality-driven content, while gaming icons Hecz & Scump (representing OpTic Gaming), top Fortnite pro, Clix (link), and Minecraft creator, Sapnap (link) offer tested gaming expertise. Collectively, these creators boast a combined audience of over 226 million followers and have a long history of mobilizing communities. All creators will actively manage their teams and feature competitions on their live channels.

"My community is the best. They really support me to the fullest so I wanted to give them more opportunities to compete for a ton of cash and rewards, but at the same time feel like we're all on the same team," said Cody Conrod, the Fortnite pro known as Clix. "The model of the Creator League finally gives power and value back to our communities which is where it should be. I'm excited to be part of season 1. I'm winning this whole thing."

As the economics of esports continue to face challenges with organizations struggling, entire teams disbanding, and fans feeling disconnected, the Creator League will pioneer a new and sustainable model for esports.

The Creator League was founded with fan participation as a core value, offering a highly interactive and immersive experience. After purchasing a community pass ($19.99) for a specific creator's team, fans will vote to field rosters, elect strategies, and compete for a chance at cash prizes. Exclusive access to virtual town halls, invite-only tournaments, live events, and private Discord channels will deepen a sense of connection throughout the season.

The Creator League kicks off with a thrilling $50,000 Open Qualifier from September 8th to 10th. This three-day open Fortnite qualifier welcomes all fans (not just pass holders), to compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and a coveted spot on each creator's team. CashApp, the Official Payments Partner of the Creator League and lead sponsor, will facilitate the distribution of all tournament winnings and offer at least $100,000 in giveaways throughout the season.

MrBeast (link), YouTube's top creator with 178 million subscribers and 30 billion views, will officially unveil the Creator League on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at noon ET.

The Creator League represents a bold step forward in the world of esports, ushering in a new era where creators and their communities take center stage. For more information about the Creator League and to purchase community passes, visit CreatorLeague.GG

About eFuse:

eFuse is a gaming software company that simplifies the organization, broadcast, and distribution of marquee gaming events, leagues, and tournaments. As an infrastructure solution, the company's sophisticated technology stack remedies the endless obstacles in event management and production by automating player verification, team building, scheduling, score tracking, and countless other micro-tasks to allow productions to scale quickly. The company operates a family of complementary brands, each with proprietary technology that collectively serves the entire gaming ecosystem. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, eFuse hosts 100+ employees with an eight-figure yearly revenue and regularly operates major events and leagues for industry titans including Riot Games, Pysonix, Epic Games, and Activision.

