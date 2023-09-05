eFuse Postpones 'Creator League,' Will Process Refund Requests and Clarifies Project was Not an NFT Launch

"We remain excited about the Creator League and will take some time to reflect on community feedback and refine its structure. As with all ambitious projects, the path toward innovation is winding. We're prepared to keep learning and pushing gaming forward," said Matthew Benson, CEO of eFuse. Tweet this

Per recent feedback on the creator league launch, the company is also clarifying that the NEAR blockchain is being used to validate data and log information relating to the community passes. All passes are purchased in USD and therefore, no cryptocurrency is being purchased. Additionally, the company states the Creator League community passes are not considered NFTs nor a token launch because they had no transfer utility, which means there is no ability to resell. The sale of the Creator League community passes elevated the fan experience by granting passholders special season-long access including voting rights and digital and in-person experiences.

"Within the product, the blockchain provides additional transparency to inventory levels for what was designed to be a limited release," said Shawn Pavel, VP of Engineering for eFuse. "We apologize for not intentionally disclosing the blockchain's limited use within the Creator League purchasing process and have implemented practices to ensure that doesn't happen again. To be clear, the Creator League is not an NFT project and we have never sold tokens."

Those buyers who remain uncomfortable with the blockchain technology can request a refund by emailing [email protected] from the email address used to create an eFuse account and in the email body include the order numbers for the passes you would like refunded. There will also be a button on the community hub page allowing for a refund to be requested. Passholders should expect their refunds within seven days, but some transactions may take longer based on their individual bank's transaction policy.

As an expression of appreciation for all fans who purchased community passes during the initial sale, eFuse will honor its commitment to host an open (e.g. free-to-enter) Fortnite tournament. In the coming weeks, eFuse will welcome fans to register for the competition. Updates to the schedule and calendar of events for Creator League will be made in the coming weeks. Original Split 1 dates will be postponed.

eFuse is a gaming software company that simplifies the organization, broadcast, and distribution of marquee gaming events, leagues, and tournaments. As an infrastructure solution, the company's sophisticated technology stack remedies the endless obstacles in event management and production by automating player verification, team building, scheduling, score tracking, and countless other micro-tasks to allow productions to scale quickly. The company operates a family of complementary brands, each with proprietary technology that collectively serves the entire gaming ecosystem. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, eFuse operates major events and leagues for top-tier gaming publishers including Riot Games, Pysonix, Epic Games, and Activision.

