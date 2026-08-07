EFW Names Lance Harcrow President; Founder Scott Fisher Becomes Vice Chairman

"I could not be more grateful for our employees, who have been the driving force behind EFW's success. The Estes family gave me an opportunity to partner with them 24 years ago, and I will always be thankful for their trust, encouragement, and unwavering support." Post this

Fisher is approaching his 53rd year in transportation. Under his leadership, EFW grew from five day-one employees to a team of more than 1,000, evolving from Estes Air, a domestic air freight forwarder based in Richmond, Virginia, into a globally recognized domestic and international transportation, 3PL logistics and warehousing provider with more than 30 locations. Over the last six and a half years, he also guided the company through four major acquisitions.

"We are grateful for Scott's vision and leadership, and we are so appreciative that he will continue to play a strategic role with EFW in his board position," said Rob Estes, CEO of Estes Express Lines. "We would not be where we are without him."

Harcrow has been with EFW since 2004 and has spent nearly 40 years in freight forwarding, most recently serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

"I am honored to step into the role of President and Chief Strategy Officer at EFW and to continue working alongside such an exceptional executive team. Together, we will lead EFW into its next chapter by fostering a culture that empowers our employees, strengthens trusted partnerships with our customers and vendors, and drives excellence, innovation, and collaboration," Harcrow said. "I am deeply grateful to Scott Fisher for his visionary leadership and enduring legacy, and to Rob Estes for his continued confidence and support as we build an even brighter future for EFW."

Nida has been with EFW since 2003 and has spent most of her career in domestic and international freight forwarding, including a long tenure as Senior Vice President of EFW Domestic Operations. As Chief Operating Officer, she leads domestic and international operations and enterprise account management.

"I could not be more grateful for our employees, who have been the driving force behind EFW's success. The Estes family gave me an opportunity to partner with them 24 years ago, and I will always be thankful for their trust, encouragement, and unwavering support.

"I have complete confidence in the leadership team taking the company forward. The members of our executive team have an average tenure of more than 20 years with EFW. They understand our business, our culture and, most importantly, our people. I know they will do an outstanding job leading EFW into its next chapter and building upon the strong foundation we have created together," said Fisher.

About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) is a high-touch logistics partner that connects freight forwarding, warehousing, customs, ecommerce, trade shows, specialty logistics, and final mile delivery through one provider. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, EFW has grown to a team of roughly 1,000 employees across 35 locations and more than 7 million square feet of warehouse space. Its global network spans more than 100 international partner offices, consolidation hubs in Asia and Europe, and a control tower in Taiwan. A subsidiary of Estes, the largest privately held freight transportation network in North America, EFW is backed by more than 300 Estes terminals, giving customers asset-backed capacity with white-glove execution.

Learn more at efwnow.com.

Media Contact

Estes Forwarding Worldwide, [email protected], efwnow.com

SOURCE Estes Forwarding Worldwide