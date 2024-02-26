EG Bio Announces CE Mark Approval for EDEL X™ HA Dermal Filler in the European Market

EG Bio Co., LTD Achieves CE Mark Certification for EDEL X™, Expanding Access to Advanced HA Dermal Filler in Europe

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EG Bio Co., LTD, a trailblazer in the aesthetic industry, is thrilled to announce that it has obtained CE Mark certification for its innovative product, the EDEL X™ HA Dermal Filler, making it available for the European market. This milestone underscores EG Bio Co., LTD's commitment to providing safe, high-quality aesthetic solutions on a global scale.

EDEL X™ is a state-of-the-art hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler enhanced with lidocaine, designed for safe and comfortable injections. Its unique formulation and the inclusion of lidocaine ensure a painless experience for patients, easing the process of achieving youthful, radiant skin.

Developed by the experts at EG Bio Co., LTD, a company revered for its contributions to the aesthetic world in Korea, EDEL X™ incorporates the revolutionary Hy-BRID Technology. This proprietary technology employs a two-step cross-linking process combined with an advanced purification method, resulting in a product that offers superior viscoelasticity and long-lasting results.

The introduction of EDEL X™ HA Dermal Filler with Lidocaine marks a new epoch in cosmetic enhancements and helps reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Its effectiveness is backed by rigorous testing and validation, boasting certifications such as CE, GMP, and ISO, which attest to its quality and safety standards.

A noteworthy feature of EDEL X™ is its unique pushrod design, tailored to facilitate easier and more efficient injections, accommodating various hand sizes, and preventing slippage. This innovation enhances the user experience, making the treatment process smoother for practitioners and patients alike.

Patients opting for EDEL X™ can anticipate immediate and visible improvements in facial aesthetics, including the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin, alongside a noticeable increase in facial volume.

The EDEL X™ product line includes four variants, each tailored for specific areas of the face, ensuring optimal results for any facial enhancement need.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Seoul, Korea, EG Bio Co., LTD has rapidly emerged as a leader in aesthetic innovation. The company prides itself on delivering the highest quality Korean aesthetic products, gaining the trust of professionals and consumers globally. With a presence in over 80 countries, EG Bio symbolizes excellence and authenticity in the aesthetic field, merging the rich heritage of Korean beauty with cutting-edge scientific advancements.

