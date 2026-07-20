eG Enterprise Wins Silver Globee® Award for APM and Observability

Best of Category recognition in the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology

ISELIN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations today announced that eG Enterprise and eG Enterprise Cloud have been named a Silver Globee® Winner, Best of Category, in Application Performance Monitoring (APM) & Observability at the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology. The awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts and recognize products that demonstrate innovation and measurable customer value.

eG Enterprise was recognized for helping IT teams do more with less. The platform converges application performance monitoring and infrastructure monitoring into a single correlated view, allowing administrators to move from an application view directly into the infrastructure supporting it. It pairs real user monitoring with a universal synthetic simulator covering web, thick-client, and native applications, and applies AIOps and GenAI capabilities built on domain-specific diagnostic knowledge. Licensing is based on managed entities rather than scripts or metric volume.

"IT teams today are asked to support more complex environments with fewer people and tighter budgets," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations. "Most enterprises have no shortage of specialist tools. What they lack is one place to look across all of them. That is what we set out to build, and this recognition tells us it is answering a real need."

eG Enterprise is available on-premises, in private cloud, through partners, and as SaaS hosted across multiple regions to support data sovereignty requirements.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations provides converged application and infrastructure monitoring and full-stack observability. Its flagship product, eG Enterprise, helps organizations maintain performance and availability across hybrid IT environments through deep visibility, intelligent diagnostics, and proactive issue resolution. eG Innovations supports customers across finance, healthcare, government, retail, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.eginnovations.com.

Media Contact

Chandni, eG Innovations, 91 8964061890, [email protected], https://www.eginnovations.com/

SOURCE eG Innovations