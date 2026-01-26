eG Innovations Achieves CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, Strengthening Cloud Security Transparency and Trust

With the achievement of CSA STAR Level 1 certification, eG Innovations is now listed in the Cloud Security Alliance STAR Registry, further reinforcing its commitment to cloud security transparency.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, a global leader in IT performance monitoring and observability solutions, is now officially listed in the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Registry after achieving Level 1 certification under the internationally recognized Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) program.

This milestone underscores eG Innovations' ongoing commitment to transparency, governance, and robust cloud security practices.

"Cloud security, transparency, and risk management are foundational to how we deliver value and trust to our customers," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO, eG Innovations. "Achieving CSA STAR Level 1 certification reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest security standards and providing customers with clear insight into how we protect their cloud environments."

Demonstrating Security Transparency and Best Practices

As part of achieving CSA STAR Level 1 certification, eG Innovations completed the Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ). This questionnaire is aligned with the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). This self-assessment framework gives customers and partners clear visibility into how eG Innovations designs, implements, and manages security controls across its cloud services.

Listing in the CSA STAR Registry allows organizations to publicly document their cloud security posture against industry-recognized standards. This level of transparency helps customers conduct due diligence more efficiently and confidently when selecting cloud service providers.

Commitment to Holistic Security and Compliance

The CSA STAR Level 1 certification adds to eG Innovations' strong security and compliance credentials. These include ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its ISMS and successful SOC 2 Type 2 audits, reflecting a comprehensive approach to information security and operational excellence.

For more information about eG Innovations' Information Security and Compliance initiatives, visit: https://www.eginnovations.com/information-security.

About CSA STAR

The Cloud Security Alliance STAR Registry is one of the most accepted programs for cloud security assurance worldwide, designed to help cloud providers demonstrate compliance with standardized security controls and improve transparency for customers. Level 1 certification focuses on self-assessment and documentation via the CAIQ and CCM, enabling organizations to showcase their cloud security practices in a publicly accessible format.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations delivers deep visibility across applications, infrastructure, networks, and cloud environments to help organizations ensure performance, availability, and superior user experience for mission-critical systems. With a focus on security, compliance, and innovation, eG Innovations helps enterprises proactively monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize IT performance globally.

