eG Innovations Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

SAP applications are critical for business operations, and any slowdown or poor performance can lead to significant revenue losses. Therefore, effective performance monitoring of SAP is important. SAP infrastructures use multiple application tiers and obtaining in-depth visibility into each of these tiers is essential for accurate and rapid diagnosis.

eG Enterprise assists SAP IT managers in maintaining optimal performance of their SAP applications. By monitoring, analyzing, and correlating the performance of all the tiers that support SAP access, it enables administrators to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve SAP performance issues promptly, often before users are impacted.

eG Enterprise provides comprehensive performance management for SAP applications offering:

In-depth monitoring of every SAP tier – S/4HANA, SAP HANA, NetWeaver/Java stack, Business Technology Platform, Cloud Platform Integration, Business Objects, Gateway etc.

Monitoring of the application and infrastructure tiers supporting SAP, including the network, database, virtualization, and storage tiers

Automatic baselining of metrics, triggering alerts when any metric deviates from the expected normal behavior

Automatic correlation and root-cause diagnosis enabling administrators to diagnose problems with a single click

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its eG Enterprise Suite 7.3 integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

Details of the eG Enterprise Suite 7.3 can be found on the SAP Certified Solutions Directory, see: https://www.sap.com/dmc/exp/2013_09_adpd/enEN/#/solutions?search=eG%20Enterprise&id=s:3faf64ca-43e0-42e5-b644-3df6f09066d3.

