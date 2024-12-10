eG Innovations Earns ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

eG Innovations achieves the globally accepted information security management systems (ISMS) standard of ISO 27001:2022 Certification, thereby reinforcing its commitment towards achieving and delivering to Information Security standards.

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, a global leader in IT performance monitoring and digital workspace solutions, proudly announces its achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management System. This certification underscores eG Innovations' dedication to maintaining rigorous processes, security protocols and high standards across its operations.

This ISMS achievement highlights a systematic, risk-based approach to information security management, promoting best practices such as identifying potential information and cybersecurity risks and analyzing them based on their impact and likelihood.

This globally recognized ISMS standard reflects eG Innovations' existing practices in application design, development, testing, maintenance and support of its IT monitoring and observability solution, whether deployed as SaaS or on-premises software, along with the support functions including IT, administration and Human Resources.

The certification process involved close collaboration with consultants (QADIT Systems) and a comprehensive review of current practices to ensure that eG Innovations meets and exceeds industry standards.

"Security is at the heart of everything relating to IT these days and achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to adopt and follow the best of processes in servicing our clients," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

R. Narayanan, Principal at QADIT, says, "It was a pleasure working with the team at eG Innovations as part of this project. From day one, the team took a proactive and enthusiastic approach to Information Security standards adherence, and this allowed us to streamline and coordinate the certification journey."

The company views this certification as an important milestone, emphasizing it as another step in its ongoing journey to enhance and deliver industry-leading IT monitoring and observability solutions.

eG Innovations' accreditation has been issued by The BSI Group, a global independently accredited certification body.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations is a pioneering provider of IT performance monitoring and digital workspace management solutions, trusted by businesses globally. Known for its robust, award-winning technology, eG Innovations helps organizations optimize IT performance, improve user experience, and ensure business continuity.

Media Contact

