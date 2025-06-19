eG Innovations Expands its Digital Workspace Monitoring Capabilities with Native Support for Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC

eG Enterprise now features deep integration with Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC, enabling more powerful monitoring and optimization for customer environments than ever before. Post this

With the launch of Dizzion Cloud PC, Dizzion offers easy-to-use solutions across all markets to simplify digital workspace adoption. Cloud PC delivers a turnkey, flat-rate solution to support remote and hybrid workforces with always-on desktops. It provides a simple, agile, and secure Cloud PC with the user experience IT leaders need to meet diverse business demands.

"Digital workspaces are very performance-sensitive workloads and to ensure seamless performance, proactive monitoring and actionable insights are essential. As customers adopt different types of digital workspace technologies, our goal is to be the vendor of choice irrespective of the technologies in use. With support for Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC we're enabling organizations to detect and resolve issues faster, optimize performance, and deliver exceptional user experiences," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

eG Enterprise now offers out-of-the-box monitoring for critical Dizzion metrics, including user logon times, session activity, network latency, frame rate, bandwidth usage, and application responsiveness for each and every user session.

"We're proud to deepen our long-standing relationship with eG Innovations—a partner who has supported us faithfully through the evolution of our legacy platform," said Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion. "Seeing that partnership extend into the next generation of desktop delivery with Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC is both exciting and meaningful. eG's advanced monitoring capabilities bring tremendous value to our ecosystem, empowering our customers with end-to-end visibility, proactive control, and operational peace of mind. Whether supporting regulated industries like finance and healthcare or managing high-scale deployments, this integration ensures our customers can deliver high-performing, resilient, and scalable virtual desktop environments with confidence."

With this integration, organizations using Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC can now gain deep observability and correlated performance insights across their entire IT stack and deliver high-performance and secure virtual desktops.

eG Innovations is committed to continuous innovations and platform expansion to support the evolving needs of customers. The ability to support clients deploying any digital workspace technology — Citrix, VMware Horizon, Microsoft AVD, Amazon WorkSpaces and AppStream, and now Dizzion DaaS and Cloud PC — deployed on-prem or on any cloud, from a single integrated and consistent interface, is a key differentiator of the eG Enterprise solution.

To test-drive the eG Enterprise Dizzion DaaS or Cloud PC integration, you can register for a free trial on the eG Innovations website.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations is a trusted leader in IT performance monitoring and digital workspace management, serving a global customer base. Using AI/ML-driven observability, the company enables organizations to optimize performance, enhance user experience, and streamline IT operations.

About Dizzion

Dizzion offers two powerful virtual desktop solutions: Cloud PC, a simple-first persistent desktop with built-in infrastructure and fixed pricing; and Dizzion DaaS, a flexibility-first platform for full control across any cloud. Both deliver fast, secure access to workspaces that scale with your team. Learn more at www.dizzion.com.

Media Contact

Chandni Verma, eG Innovations, 1 866-526-6700, [email protected], https://www.eginnovations.com/

Rina Konishi, Dizzion, [email protected], https://www.dizzion.com/

SOURCE eG Innovations