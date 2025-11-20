eG Innovations Introduces Universal Synthetic Monitoring for Modern Digital Workflows

Combining no-code automation, visual intelligence, and private execution control, the enhanced eG Enterprise Synthetic Monitoring solution redefines how enterprises simulate and assure digital experiences.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eG Innovations, a global leader in full-stack observability and digital experience monitoring, today announced the launch of its Universal Synthetic Monitoring technology, a next-generation capability within the eG Enterprise platform that brings true flexibility, intelligence, and automation to synthetic monitoring.

As organizations modernize their digital ecosystems, legacy synthetic tools often fall short — requiring custom scripting, fragile Selenium setups, and high per-test costs. eG Innovations' new synthetic monitoring module eliminates those constraints with a no-code, hybrid automation engine that runs securely in the customer's own environment or from a centrally managed SaaS environment.

"Synthetic monitoring has to evolve beyond script maintenance and browser-only visibility," said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations. "Our Universal Synthetic Monitoring capability combines visual intelligence with browser automation to deliver a resilient, intelligent, and secure solution. It allows enterprises to simulate real user journeys — across both browser, thin client and thick client applications — without depending on complex code or expensive per-test models."

Going Beyond the Browser: Visual Intelligence Meets Automation

Unlike conventional tools that stop at the browser viewport, eG Enterprise Synthetic Monitoring uses optical character recognition (OCR) and Selenium DOM intelligence within the same workflow. This unique combination enables automation across both browser-based and desktop-based user journeys — including native apps, file validations, and back-end script triggers.

The solution supports a wide range of authentication and validation scenarios:

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) using TOTP, email, or SMS

PDF and Asset Validation via OCR technology

Data Integrity Checks through JSON, XML, or text parsing

Token and Script-based Authentication support for secure applications

and Script-based Authentication support for secure applications Telephony Workflows, including IP call initiation for BPO and IVR testing

Comprehensive Audit Trails with screenshots, logs, and run evidence

Private Execution with Full Data Control

Unlike SaaS-only synthetic tools that run browser bots in vendor clouds, eG Enterprise executes tests entirely within the customer's infrastructure. Enterprises can deploy agents on their own desktops, servers, or private clouds, preserving full control over credentials, screenshots, and execution data. This design guarantees compliance with internal security policies while delivering the same orchestration and analytics power through eG's unified observability platform.

Customers that prefer SaaS-based management can leverage eG Enterprise's multi-tenant cloud console for orchestration and reporting — while maintaining test execution fully within their network boundary. This architecture provides the flexibility of SaaS with the control of on-prem, supporting enterprises with stringent compliance, privacy, or data residency requirements.

Unified Observability and Smarter Economics

eG Enterprise's synthetic monitoring integrates natively with Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Application Performance Monitoring (APM) capabilities, creating a unified view of user experience.

With a predictable pricing model and unlimited test flexibility, the new offering provides a sustainable path forward for organizations seeking performance assurance without escalating costs.

"This release continues our mission to simplify observability," added Ramanathan. "By combining intelligent automation, domain expertise, and deployment flexibility, we are helping organizations of every size assure user experience — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or across hybrid workspaces."

Availability

eG Enterprise Universal Synthetic Monitoring is available immediately as part of the eG Enterprise SaaS platform and for on-premises deployments. For more information, visit www.eginnovations.com.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations helps enterprises around the world transform IT performance into a competitive advantage. Its award-winning eG Enterprise platform delivers unified observability across digital workspaces, applications, and infrastructure — ensuring exceptional end-user experience, operational efficiency, and ROI across hybrid and cloud-native environments.

Media Contact

Chandni Verma, eG Innovations, 1 8665266700, [email protected], https://www.eginnovations.com/

