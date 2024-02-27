eG Innovations' Tom Hresko Honored as a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

"For eG Innovations partners play a key role in ensuring that our solutions deliver the value and ROI that customers expect. Tom's recognition as a CRN Channel Chief underscores the synergy between our solutions and channel partner strengths", said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations. Post this

"At eG Innovations, we believe that the channel is a key to our success. Having a best of breed solution is not sufficient and the trust and collaboration with the channel is a key for sustenance and growth. Observability solutions are in great demand as organizations are fast adopting modern IT technologies. Partners play a key role in ensuring that our solutions deliver the value and ROI that customers expect. Our partners provide a range of services from implementation, training, advanced troubleshooting and even offering monitoring as a service for customers. Tom's recognition as a CRN Channel Chief underscores the synergy between our solutions and channel partner strengths", said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. "These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

Tom Hresko is a creative channel executive with over 20 years of experience. He views his #1 job as making sure his partners are financially healthy with every deal and that they can grow their business. Mr. Hresko received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BBA in finance from the University of Michigan. Throughout his career, Tom has worked with global resale, integration, consultative, managed services, and technology partners to deliver joint solutions that deliver meaningful, differentiated value for partners and customers.

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

