eG Innovations wins 2023 Product of the Year award in the Azure Management and Monitoring category by the Redmond Magazine

Over the last few years, hybrid workstyles have become common and Azure virtual technology is fast emerging as a preferred method of delivering virtual desktops from the cloud to support remote work. Once users access the service, they expect virtual desktops in the cloud to be as performing and reliable as their physical desktops.

eG Enterprise for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktops is a purpose-built monitoring, diagnosis and reporting solution for organizations deploying Microsoft AVD technology. Conventional monitoring of CPU, memory, disk resources on Azure session hosts is no longer sufficient because the success of AVD initiatives depends on the experience that users perceive when accessing virtual desktops and applications.

eG Enterprise provides total visibility into a Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop deployment. IT operations teams are proactively alerted to issues before users notice and complain. IT architects gain insights into usage patterns and can generate reports for capacity planning and compliance.

"For over twenty years eG Innovations has been at the forefront of digital transformation, helping companies move from desktops to virtualization, from on-premises datacenters to cloud services. I am pleased that our market leading observability technologies for AVD have been recognized by Redmond Magazine,", said Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations.

eG Enterprise is available for use on-prem, in the Cloud or as a managed SaaS service. With full multi-tenancy support and tenant self-service features, eG Enterprise is suitable for Managed Service Providers (MSP) and enterprises of any size.

To learn more about eG Innovations winning the Azure Management & Monitoring Product of the Year 2023 Award, visit the Redmond Magazine blog post: https://redmondmag.com/articles/2023/10/10/product-of-the-year-2023.aspx

To learn more about eG Innovations and advanced AIOps driven observability capabilities for Azure and AVD monitoring visit the product pages: Azure Cloud Monitoring Tools for IaaS, PaaS, SaaS (eginnovations.com) and Azure Virtual Desktop Monitoring | eG Innovations

For a Free Trial of eG Enterprise, please visit: IT Performance Monitoring Trial | eG Innovations

