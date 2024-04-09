eG Innovations Wins Prestigious APM Customer Experience Award and Earns the Title of SoftwareReviews Champion for the Second Consecutive Year

"Our focus remains on delivering value to our customers. We thank our global customer base for their participation in this survey and reaffirm our dedication to prioritizing customer needs, whether it is timely support, expert advice or changes to the product suite." Post this

Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across key elements of the provider relationship. Read the Buyer's Experience Report and unlock insights into eG Enterprise's award-winning customer service across 5 categories: Strategy and Innovation, Service Experience, Product Experience, Negotiation and Contract Experience, and Conflict Resolution.

Key facts:

• 97% of customers say they love using eG Enterprise

• 94% say eG Enterprise is critical to their success

• 92% are likely to recommend the product

• 100% are planning to renew their license

• 84% feel the value of the product outweighs the product cost

Speaking about the award, Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO of eG Innovations said, "We are delighted to have been recognized again by SoftwareReviews as an organization that consistently delivers excellent customer experience. With over two decades of leadership in Observability, Digital Transformation and Performance Management, our focus remains on delivering value to our customers. Guided by their feedback, our eG Enterprise solution continues to evolve, meeting both current and future needs. We thank our global customer base for their participation in this survey and reaffirm our dedication to prioritizing customer needs, whether it is timely support, expert advice or changes to the product suite."

To explore eG Innovations' observability capabilities for application performance management, visit https://www.eginnovations.com/product and eG Innovations SoftwareReviews profile at: https://www.softwarereviews.com/products/eg-enterprise

To learn more about SoftwareReviews and software provider review surveys, visit SoftwareReviews.com.

About eG Innovations:

eG Innovations is dedicated to helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth and profit. Many of the world's largest businesses use eG Enterprise to enhance IT service performance, increase operational efficiency, ensure IT effectiveness and deliver on the ROI promise of transformational IT investments across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Visit us at www.eginnovations.com or on Twitter at @eGInnovations.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Media Contact

Rachel Berry, eG Innovations, 1 8665266700 1, [email protected], https://www.eginnovations.com/

SOURCE eG Innovations