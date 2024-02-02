EG Survival Launches the Ultimate Match: A Revolutionary Fire-Starting Solution for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Survivalists

EG Survival, a division of EG Grenade Co, has launched the Ultimate Match, a revolutionary pyrotechnic device that will transform the outdoor survival and emergency preparedness sectors. The Ultimate Match offers a reliable and convenient fire-starting solution, especially tailored for adventurers facing harsh conditions. The game-changing product differentiates itself by combining fuel and ignition in one compact, easy-to-use device, capable of igniting in diverse situations such as in extreme weather, or even when manual dexterity is compromised.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EG Survival, a pioneering division of the renowned EG Grenade Co, today announced the launch of the Ultimate Match, a groundbreaking pyrotechnic device set to redefine the standards of outdoor survival and emergency preparedness.

Designed for adventurers who demand reliability and convenience in the most challenging conditions, the Ultimate Match is a compact, easy-to-use tool that guarantees fire-on-demand.

Distinct from traditional fire-starting methods, it integrates a fuel and ignition source in a single device, capable of igniting in any situation - underwater, in extreme weather, and even without manual dexterity.

Key Features of the Ultimate Match:

Unrivaled Convenience: Integrates fuel and ignition in a compact design, eliminating the need for multiple fire-starting tools.

All-Weather Reliability: Ensures ignition in harsh conditions, from heavy rain to freezing temperatures.

Fail-Safe Ignition: Designed for easy use, even with limited dexterity, ensuring safety and reliability when it matters most.

Compact and Portable: Replaces bulky fire-starting gear, saving valuable space in your backpack.

Unstoppable Flame: Features a self-sustaining oxygen source, providing a steady, lasting fire under any circumstances.

Game-Changing Innovation: Marks a significant advancement in fire-starting techncology, enhancing ease of use, reliability, and performance.

Available in North America and the UK (with the rest of Europe coming soon), the Ultimate Match is priced at $15 for a 3 pack in the US and £9.99 in the UK. It's available for purchase via egsurvival.com. EG Survival is also actively seeking partnerships with survival stores to expand the product's availability.

"These are perfect for hunting, hiking, camping and general preparedness. They are intense fire starters, and if you can't get one going with the Ultimate Match, I'm afraid you never stood a chance!" - Correy Hawk, 'Alone' contestant & US Marine Corps Veteran.

EG Survival, a subsidiary of EG Grenade Co, the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of smoke grenades, is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, life-saving devices to the survival industry.

With the launch of the Ultimate Match, EG Survival is not only introducing its first product to the market but also setting a new benchmark for innovation and reliability in the outdoor and survival gear market.

For more information about the Ultimate Match or to make a wholesale enquiry, please visit egsurvival.com or contact [email protected].

EG Survival Website: egsurvival.com Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Steve Forsgren, 3rd Light LLC, 44 7468529047, [email protected], egsurvival.com

SOURCE EG Survival