eGifter Launches Innovative Merchandise Returns API™ Revolutionizing the Returns Experience with Digital Gift Cards

The new generation offers more integration options, supporting both online and in-store returns. "We're thrilled to offer retailers and merchants this cutting-edge solution to streamline their returns process and enhance the customer experience," said Tracey Klein, SVP at eGifter. "Our Merchandise Returns API is easy to integrate, secure, and offers rapid time to market for merchants."

The National Retail Federation estimates that last year 16.5% of purchases were returned, at a cost of $816 billion to retailers. Converting returns to merchandise credits issued instantly as digital gift cards enables retailers to improve customer satisfaction and build brand loyalty.

"The eGifter Merchandise Returns API™ is a game-changer for merchants looking to convert returns into a customer engagement opportunity" said Klein. "We're confident this innovative solution will drive improved customer satisfaction and, ultimately, revenue."

For more information about the eGifter Merchandise Returns API™, please visit https://merchreturn-api.egifter.com/index.html.

About eGifter

eGifter is a leading gift card technology company providing solutions for merchants, channel partners, corporate buyers and consumers.

Our eGifting Platform™ for merchants includes e-commerce sites for first party B2C and B2B sales, tools for guest appeasement and merchandise returns, and gift card inventory management systems. The Platform is PCI compliant, mobile responsive and can be deployed in any language and/or currency. For more information on eGifter Merchant Solutions, visit https://corporate.egifter.com.

The eGifter Rewards™ suite of services provides a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to send gift cards as rewards or incentives. eGifter Rewards has over 300 top gift card brands, an easy to use, secure website, the eGifter a Gift Card API™, and flexible integration options. For more information on eGifter Reward and Incentives Solution, visit https://www.eGifterRewards.com.

