eGifter Launches Spanish Language Gift Card Marketplace, Targets Thriving US Spanish-Speaking Market

The importance of the Latino market in the U.S cannot be ignored

Key features of the Spanish site include:

A complete Spanish language experience, enabling customers to browse, select, and purchase gift cards in their preferred language, on any device.

Email and text messaging: Gift cards are sent via email or text, also in Spanish, with optional personalization like a Spanish language eGreeting card, video message, or photo.

Flexible Payments: eGifter accepts multiple payment methods to make gift card purchases more accessible, without relying on credit cards.

Group Gifts: Customers can chip in with friends and family for gifts for Christmas, quinceaneras, weddings and more.

Customer Support: Customer support inquiries submitted in Spanish are replied to in Spanish.

eGifter has long supported multiple languages and currencies for eGifter Rewards, its corporate rewards and Incentives business, and in its eGifting Platform™ for merchants' ecommerce sites. The expansion of additional languages into its B2C channel reflects eGifter's dedication to diversity and ensuring everyone can access the perfect gift card for any occasion.

About eGifter:

eGifter is a leading gift card technology company providing solutions for merchants, channel partners, corporate buyers and consumers.

The eGifter Rewards™ suite of services provides a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to send gift cards as rewards or incentives. eGifter Rewards has over 300 top gift card brands, an easy to use, secure website, the eGifter a Gift Card API™, and flexible integration options. For more information on eGifter Reward and Incentives Solution, visit https://www.eGifterRewards.com.

Our eGifting Platform™ for merchants includes e-commerce sites for first party B2C and B2B sales, tools for guest appeasement and merchandise returns, and gift card inventory management systems. The Platform is PCI compliant, mobile responsive and can be deployed in any language and/or currency. For more information on eGifter Merchant Solutions, visit https://corporate.egifter.com.

Contact:

Tracey Klein

[email protected]

www.eGifter.com/

www.egifter.com/es-us/

Media Contact

Tracey Klein, eGifter, 1 5168821200, [email protected], https://www.egifter.com/es-us/

SOURCE eGifter