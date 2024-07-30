eGifter wins Excellence Award at the IMA Summit Awards Ceremony

Winning the IMA Excellence Award for eGifter SmartKYB is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the fight against fraud... Post this

eGifter SmartKYB provides a technology solution that standardizes and automates the Know Your Business (KYB) process for B2B gift card reward and incentive programs. Conducting manual account vetting to meet fraud and compliance requirements is time-consuming and costly. By automating enhanced vetting during onboarding, merchants can quickly and cost effectively implement proactive measures, realizing further savings related to reactive identification and mitigation after the fraud occurs.

eGifter SmartKYB delivers efficiency gains with audit-worthy results. Some of the unique features of SmartKYB include:

Verification of Corporation (or other business entity, e.g., LLC) and Good Standing status via integration with the US Secretary of State in all 50 states.

Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification.

Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Watchlist Check on Company, corporate officers, and individual applicants.

Verification of Bank Account

Workflow for review and approval of customer documents such as Articles of Incorporation and W9 Forms.

"Winning the IMA Excellence Award for eGifter SmartKYB is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the fight against fraud," said Tracey Klein, SVP, who accepted the award on behalf of eGifter. "This recognition highlights the exceptional efforts of our team in delivering secure and efficient solutions for our clients and the greater incentives industry."

The IMA Excellence Awards recognize the development and delivery of outstanding non-cash incentive programs that motivate employees, win customers and improve sales. Awards presented during the IMA Summit Awards ceremony at its annual IMA Summit this week at Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

For more information on eGifter SmartKYB, visit https://corporate.egifter.com/smartkyb/ or contact [email protected].

About eGifter

eGifter is a leading gift card technology company providing solutions for merchants, channel partners, corporate buyers and consumers.

Our eGifting Platform™ for merchants includes e-commerce sites for first party B2C and B2B sales, tools for guest appeasement and merchandise returns, and gift card inventory management systems. The Platform is PCI compliant, mobile responsive and can be deployed in any language and/or currency. For more information on eGifter Merchant Solutions, visit https://corporate.egifter.com.

The eGifter Rewards™ suite of services provides a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to send gift cards as rewards or incentives. eGifter Rewards has over 1,000 top gift card brands, an easy to use, secure website, the eGifter Gift Card API™, and flexible integration options. For more information on eGifter Reward and Incentives Solution, visit https://www.eGifterRewards.com.

About IMA

The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) connects members from leading companies across the marketplace to create a unified voice and growth for the incentive industry. IMA is the umbrella organization for the Incentive & Engagement Solution Providers (IESP), Incentive Gift Card Coalition (IGCC), Incentive Merchandise To Reward & Appreciate (IMRA), Incentive Travel Council (ITC), Recognition Professionals International (RPI), IMA Europe, IMA Brasil and IMA Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific (IMA MEAPAC). Members have the expertise, leading brands, and services to help companies improve their business with reward, recognition, loyalty, and engagement programs. For more information, visit the IMA website at https://www.incentivemarketing.org/

