egnite, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for NLP-Based Algorithm That Classifies Mitral Regurgitation Mechanism from Echocardiographic Reports

Patent recognizes egnite's novel approach to identifying degenerative, functional, and mixed MR at scale — enabling faster, more consistent clinical decision support Post this

The algorithm applies a hierarchical, rules-based NLP framework informed by ACC/AHA guidelines and curated by cardiovascular specialists. Validated against a subset of egnite's 5.5 million deidentified echocardiographic reports, it achieved 97.3% accuracy in a maximal (population capture) configuration and 99.0% in a minimal (highest-confidence) configuration. The algorithm is now deployed live across over 600 healthcare facilities across the USA.

The clinical stakes are significant. Primary degenerative MR flags patients who may be candidates for surgical or transcatheter repair; secondary functional MR identifies patients for transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER). For many of these patients, the window for intervention is narrow — and without the ability to interpret MR mechanism automatically across the entire at-risk patient population, health systems have no reliable way to find them in time.

"This patent reflects years of work at the intersection of cardiovascular medicine and applied AI," said Joel Portice, Chief Executive Officer of egnite. "Our goal has always been to help clinicians identify the right patients at the right time — not by replacing clinical judgment, but by making the insights already embedded in medical records actionable."

The patent names Kahla Verhoef and Dr. Michelle Kwon as inventors and is assigned to egnite, Inc.

About egnite, Inc.

egnite, Inc. is a rapidly growing data centric digital healthcare company that brings the power of artificial intelligence and technology to improving care for heart disease patients. egnite utilizes AI algorithms and big data to generate business intelligence for healthcare, elevating the role of data in critical decisions. The company, based in Aliso Viejo, California, partners with leading hospitals and life sciences organizations to transform care delivery for cardiovascular patients. For more information, visit www.egnitehealth.com.

egnite, egnite, Inc., CardioCare and the spark logo are trademarks of egnite, Inc.

Media Contact: Andro Yuson | [email protected] | 804-998-3066

Media Contact

Andro Yuson, egnite, 1 8049983066, [email protected], https://egnitehealth.com/

SOURCE egnite