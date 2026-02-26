egnite Introduces Customer Access to Its National Cardiovascular Registry and Launches 2026 Call for Science Investigator-Initiated Study Program

New egnite initiatives empower hospital data scientists to publish independently while supporting investigator-led cardiovascular research Post this

Effective immediately, CardioCare customers that contribute data to the egnite Registry will receive two complimentary Registry access licenses included as part of their CardioCare subscription.

The egnite Registry is a national dataset of fully de-identified electronic medical records from more than 13 million adults, including more than 2 million echocardiography reports, spanning 45+ U.S. heart programs. The data includes structured clinical data as well as information extracted from reports and clinician notes using egnite's proprietary natural language processing algorithms, enabling assessment of disease prevalence, treatment eligibility criteria, cardiovascular symptoms, heart failure admissions, and laboratory results. Prior researchers leveraged egnite Registry data in manuscripts published in JACC among other publications. These licenses are intended for hospital-based data scientists and researchers, enabling direct access to the egnite Registry to support independent analyses and peer-reviewed publications.

By embedding egnite Registry access within its commercial CardioCare offering, egnite aims to reduce barriers for health systems to generate real-world evidence from the data they already contribute—supporting hospital-led science without requiring separate licensing arrangements.

"We believe the people closest to patients should have the tools to ask and answer the most important clinical questions. These initiatives are about lowering friction—giving hospital data scientists direct access to a unique national dataset so they can publish, collaborate, and drive progress using real-world evidence." — Joel Portice, Chief Executive Officer, egnite Inc.

Launch of the 2026 Call for Science IIS Program

In parallel, egnite announced the launch of its 2026 Investigator-Initiated Study (IIS) Grant Program, supporting independent research initiatives that have the potential to meaningfully advance cardiovascular patient care and outcomes.

The IIS program provides investigators access to both the egnite Registry and support from the egnite team of expert CV data scientists to prepare and submit an abstract to a major cardiology meeting such as TCT 2026 or ACC 2027.

"Real-world data is essential for understanding how cardiovascular disease presents, progresses, and is treated outside of controlled trials. The egnite Registry allows investigators to study disease patterns and outcomes at scale, and this IIS program is designed to support clinically meaningful questions that can translate directly into better patient care." — Dr Rahul Sharma, Senior Medical Advisor, egnite, Inc.

Application Details and Research Priorities

The IIS application window will be open from February 24, 2026 through March 31, 2026, with award decisions communicated no later than April 30, 2026. A grant agreement will be provided at the time of award.

For the 2026 cycle, egnite will prioritize proposals focused on descriptive analytics and cardiovascular survival trends, with the goal of facilitating timely submissions for TCT 2026 and ACC 2027.

Additional information, including terms and conditions, prior peer-reviewed publications, FAQs, and application materials, is available at https://egnitehealth.com/call-for-science/. Questions regarding registry scope may be directed to [email protected].

About egnite

egnite, Inc. is a data-driven digital health company committed to advancing the health of our society through innovative cardiovascular solutions. egnite utilizes AI algorithms and big data to generate business intelligence for healthcare, elevating the role of data in critical decisions. The company, based in Aliso Viejo, California, partners with leading hospitals and life sciences organizations to transform care delivery for cardiovascular patients. For more information, visit www.egnitehealth.com.

egnite, egnite, Inc., CardioCare and the spark logo are trademarks of egnite, Inc.

Media Contact

Andro Yuson, egnite, 1 8049983066, [email protected], egnite

SOURCE egnite