egnite Launches New Lp(a) Identification Capability to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment

"The platform allows us to identify patients far more efficiently than traditional workflows, creating meaningful opportunities to accelerate enrollment and reach patients who otherwise may not have been considered for this trial," said Dr. Robert Fishberg, cardiologist at Morristown Medical Center. Post this

Dr. Robert Fishberg, cardiologist at Morristown Medical Center, is one of the first users of the novel CardioCare technology for the Lp(a) FRONTIERS CAVS trial — a Phase 2 study evaluating whether lowering Lp(a) can slow the progression of calcific aortic valve stenosis[2]. "I have been using egnite's CardioCare platform to screen patients," said Dr. Fishberg. "The platform allows us to identify patients across our health system with mild and moderate aortic stenosis and elevated Lp(a) levels far more efficiently than traditional workflows, creating meaningful opportunities to accelerate enrollment and reach patients who otherwise may not have been considered for this trial."

In addition to identifying patients with elevated Lp(a) levels consistent with clinical trial inclusion criteria, CardioCare can help identify at-risk patients who have not been tested for Lp(a) at scale. Despite its prevalence and growing relevance in cardiovascular therapeutics, the majority of patients remain untested with fewer than 1% of adults receiving Lp(a) testing even among health systems with established lipid screening programs.[3]

The CardioCare platform is trusted by more than 75 health systems and 800+ facilities to support patient identification and research across a range of conditions, including atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and valvular heart disease. The addition of the Lp(a) module further extends these capabilities, enabling organizations to advance their cardiovascular risk detection and clinical trial programs.

"The challenge with Lp(a) is not simply that patients are untreated — it's that most programs cannot systematically find them," said Kahla Verhoef, Chief Operating Officer at egnite. "CardioCare transforms fragmented cardiovascular data into actionable patient intelligence by identifying overlooked patients at scale and accelerating access to both care pathways and clinical research opportunities."

The new module expands egnite's growing CardioCare Research Suite and reflects the company's broader strategy of helping cardiovascular programs and life sciences organizations operationalize real-world cardiovascular intelligence directly within care delivery workflows.

About egnite, Inc.

egnite, Inc. is a rapidly growing cardiovascular intelligence company that uses artificial intelligence, clinical workflow integration to help health systems identify and manage patients with untreated cardiovascular disease and provide de-identified real word data for Life Sciences and research. Through its CardioCare platform, egnite partners with leading hospitals and life sciences organizations to improve patient identification, accelerate research, and support better cardiovascular outcomes at scale. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

For more information, visit www.egnitehealth.com.

[1] https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/cholesterol/genetic-conditions/lipoprotein-a

[2] ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05646381

[3] https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.102205

* The CardioCare platform is not intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Media Contact:

Jules Chong

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jules Chong, egnite Health, 1 5082458558, [email protected], https://egnitehealth.com/

SOURCE egnite Health