eGolf Waiver and CourseRev.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Golf Course Guest Experience Through AI and POS Integration

eGolf Waiver and CourseRev.ai have launched a strategic partnership to automate digital waivers through AI and POS integration, streamlining guest check-ins and enhancing operational efficiency for golf facilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eGolf Waiver and CourseRev.ai are proud to announce a new strategic partnership designed to modernize the golfer journey and dramatically improve operational efficiency for golf facilities.

This partnership leverages the combined power of AI-driven guest engagement and digital waiver technology, fully integrated with Lightspeed and other leading point-of-sale (POS) systems. Together, the platforms enable golf courses to initiate the waiver process automatically before a golfer ever arrives on property.

AI-Powered Waivers — Before the Golfer Arrives

Through this integration, the CourseRev.ai Automated Attendant can proactively engage golfers via text, email, or booking confirmation, prompting them to complete required waivers digitally in advance of their visit. The process is seamless, intuitive, and fully automated—removing friction at check-in and eliminating bottlenecks at the golf shop.

By connecting directly with POS and tee sheet data, the system ensures the right golfer receives the right waiver at the right time, without manual staff intervention.

Enhanced Guest Experience, Reduced Staff Workload

For golfers, the experience is simple and modern:

No clipboards

No last-minute paperwork

No delays at arrival

For golf course operators, the impact is immediate and measurable:

Significant reduction in front-line staff time spent managing waivers

Faster check-ins and smoother daily operations

Reduced liability exposure through higher waiver compliance rates

Better Data, Smarter Engagement

Perhaps most importantly, the integrated solution allows golf courses to capture critical guest information—including verified email addresses—directly from the golfer during the waiver process. This creates a powerful opportunity for clubs to improve post-round communication, marketing, loyalty initiatives, and overall CRM data quality.

"Golf courses are under constant pressure to do more with less," said Luke Simmons, co-founder of eGolf Waiver. "By combining AI automation, digital waivers, and POS integration, we're giving operators a practical, scalable way to elevate the guest experience while freeing up staff to focus on hospitality—not paperwork."

Built for Today's Golf Operations

The eGolf Waiver and CourseRev.ai partnership is purpose-built for:

Public, private, and resort golf facilities

Multi-course operators

Municipal golf systems

Technology-forward clubs focused on efficiency and guest satisfaction

With Lightspeed and other POS integrations already in place, this solution fits seamlessly into existing golf course workflows—without disrupting daily operations.

About eGolf Waiver

eGolf Waiver is a leading digital waiver solution built specifically for the golf industry, helping courses manage risk, improve compliance, and modernize guest interactions through secure, easy-to-use digital waivers.

About CourseRev.ai

CourseRev.ai is the leading AI Solution provider in the Golf industry providing golf courses and operators with solutions such as Voice AI, Chat Agents, Waitlist, Confirmations, Reminders, Advanced Web Booking and Revenue management solutions.

