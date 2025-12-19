EGX Bond LLC Completes Distribution of Coupon Due December 1, 2025

EGX Bond LLC confirms that it has successfully distributed the 9.00% coupon payment due December 1, 2025, to all eligible bondholders, in accordance with the terms of its corporate bond under ISIN USU2540TAA44.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EGX Bond LLC confirms that it has successfully distributed the 9.00% coupon payment due December 1, 2025, to all eligible bondholders, in accordance with the terms of its corporate bond under ISIN USU2540TAA44.

EGX Bond LLC provides the following confirmed information regarding its corporate bond:

Issuer:EGX Bond LLC

Principal Operating Address:350 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA

Registered Legal Address:30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website:www.egxbond.com

Security Type:Corporate Debt Instrument

Offering Exemption:Regulation S (offshore offering to non-U.S. persons)

ISIN:USU2540TAA44

Coupon:9.00%

Most Recent Coupon Distribution:December 1, 2025

Bond Maturity Date:December 1, 2032

EGX Bond LLC reiterates that its corporate bond is offered exclusively to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) under Regulation S, and is not offered to U.S. persons. The corporate bond is available over-the-counter (OTC) and may be accessed through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange.

EGX Bond LLC will provide additional corporate information, financial records, and supporting documentation to qualified broker-dealers, market makers, or regulatory bodies, upon request.

Information about EGX Bond LLC and its corporate bond is available at www.egxbond.com, or via email at [email protected].

DISCLAIMER

This press release is issued by EGX Bond LLC solely to fulfill public-information requirements and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities within the United States or to U.S. persons. The corporate bond referenced herein is offered exclusively offshore to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Media Contact

Preston Olsen, EGX Bond LLC, 1 385 302 2123, [email protected], https://www.egxbond.com

SOURCE EGX Bond LLC