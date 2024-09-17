Ehlers Estate Announces Market Expansion With Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

"Leveraging their vast expertise in fine wines and extensive distribution network enables us to broaden our reach and share the exceptional quality and craftsmanship Ehlers Estate wines are renowned for with a wider audience." Post this

In addition to these three new markets, the winery will be strategically realigning its distribution under the Domaine & Estates Artisanal Wines division in Florida and Texas, two markets previously served by Southern Glazer's Signature Fine Wine Division. Southern Glazer's Signature Fine Wine Division will continue distributing Ehlers Estate wines in currently active SGWS markets not covered by the Domaine & Estates Division. This expansion aims to facilitate Ehlers Estate's growth and success in the competitive wine market.

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration and representation of Ehlers Estate for our Domaine & Estates Artisanal Wines Division at SGWS. Ehlers Estate represents excellence, Napa Valley authenticity, and a unique commitment to giving back to the community," said Laura DePasquale, MS, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Southern Glazer's Artisanal Wines Division.

At the heart of Ehlers Estate's portfolio is the 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon, the producer's flagship luxury wine that embodies the rich heritage, passion, and commitment of Ehlers Estate's enduring presence in the world of Napa fine wines. Ehlers Estate's limited-edition Jean Leducq Cabernet Sauvignon is a tribute to exceptional vintages, representing a truly unique wine crafted only in standout years. Additional wines within its portfolio include the Ehlers Estate Portrait Red Blend, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot.

For more information about Ehlers Estate, visit the website at http://www.ehlersestate.com. For more information about which states Ehlers Estate wines are available in, visit https://www.ehlersestate.com/Trade.

About Ehlers Estate

Ehlers Estate is a scenic 42-acre vineyard in the narrowest part of the Napa Valley with a stone barn winery dating back to 1886. The original winery was established by Bernard Ehlers. Today, the winery is owned by the Leducq Charitable Trust, which was established by Jean and Sylviane Leducq in 1996. The vineyard is divided into five main blocks (based primarily on soil type) and 28 sub-blocks. It has six different clones of Cabernet Sauvignon in 13 sub-blocks, three clones of Merlot in three sub-blocks, two clones of Cabernet Franc in five sub-blocks, two clones of Sauvignon Blanc in four sub-blocks, one block of Petit Verdot, one block of Semillon, and one block of Malbec. The vineyard's northern Napa Valley microclimate and unique terroir are defined by cool fog in the mornings, burnt off by bright, full sun at mid-day, and breezes in the afternoon to ensure slow, steady, and even ripening for the grapes.

Media Contact

Lauren Garnett, Colangelo & Partners, 805-403-1780, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Ehlers Estate