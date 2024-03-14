eHospitalHire Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Talent Award For Service Excellence

Our foundation of providing exceptional employment opportunities and experiences to our talented employees allows us to achieve and deliver excellence and value for our clients Post this

eHospitalHire provides hospital talent acquisition teams with quality, strategic, and cost-effective recruitment solutions. Acting as an extension of hospital talent acquisition teams, the eHospitalHire sourcers and recruiters generate immediate results that impact their clients' bottom line.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success – cheers to you all!"

About eHospitalHire

Over the past 20 years, hospitals nationwide have selected eHospitalHire as their recruitment partner when needed for expansions, staffing for new facilities, and sourcing for their harder to fill positions. eHospitalHire provides the full spectrum of recruitment services, focusing solely on hospital systems. Our collaborative approach with our hospital clients allows us to provide a menu of services ranging from a la carte options to more comprehensive solutions. Utilizing both internal and external resources, eHospitalHire joins forces with their clients to devise and implement strategies tailored to their specific needs. While strategy may vary from hospital to hospital, eHospitalHire's high touch service never wavers. To learn more, visit http://www.ehospitalhire.com.

