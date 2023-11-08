EHR Leader eMedicalPractice to Launch AI Feature Saving Physicians 2-3 Hours Daily

ScribeSync AI introduces the AI Ambient Progress Notes feature, aimed at enhancing provider efficiency in clinical documentation. Post this

This technology converts recorded ambient conversations during patient visits into SOAP notes, streamlining the documentation process. It transforms conversations into comprehensive notes and integrates patient history with current problems for enhanced documentation accuracy.

Key Benefits of ScribeSync AI:

Real-Time Documentation: Capture every detail of doctor-patient interactions as they happen.

Advanced AI Interpretation: Leverage AI to interpret and transcribe interactions accurately.

Seamless Integration: Integrate effortlessly with EHR and other healthcare management systems.

Enhanced Accuracy: Ensure the accuracy and completeness of clinical notes with AI-driven insights.

Works On Any Device: Use the browser from the computer on any device or the mobile app on a tablet or phone.

eMedicalPractice has a strong presence in over forty states, supporting thousands of medical practices, outpatient clinics, physician-owned practices, and urgent care clinics nationwide.

For more information about eMedicalPractice and its proprietary AI feature ScribeSync AI, please visit their website at eMedPractice.com.

About eMedicalPractice:

eMedicalPractice is a leading Electronic Health Record Company offering EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and RCM services. They support thousands of medical practices regardless of size or structure, with highly customizable solutions. Their mission is to offer comprehensive and robust practice management solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve the patient experience. With their highly customizable platform, they aim to assist doctors and administrators in creating a future where every provider and patient can thrive.

