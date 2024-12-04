EHR Optimization and Decentralized Strategies for Clinical Performance Studies of Liquid Biopsy Technologies in Cancer Screening, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Conducting decentralized studies of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products requires a technical and pragmatic understanding of the instruments, vendor limitations and requirements and human factors that contribute to success. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will share their deep knowledge and real-world experience in deploying decentralized strategies for validation and clinical performance studies. They will discuss proven methods for streamlining data collection and study management virtually while ensuring data integrity and regulatory compliance. The key topics will include:

Digital recruitment techniques, including electronic health record (EHR) optimization, to identify, educate and consent diverse patient populations, particularly for underserved communities

Remote specimen collection and logistics

Retrieval of medical records as well as supporting imaging and pathology data

Retention strategies for longitudinal designs, engaging participants over extended study periods, including EHR, optimization robust data sets

Register for this webinar to learn how to optimize patient identification and diversity focused recruitment utilizing EHR and digital outreach strategies, utilize and manage third party vendors remotely and ensure successful, diverse patient participation.

Join Dr. Faith Holmes, Chief Medical Officer, Elligo Health Research®; Chris Pepper, Senior Director, Medtech and IVD, Elligo Health Research®; and Nicole Cowan, IVD Operational Consultant, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit EHR Optimization and Decentralized Strategies for Clinical Performance Studies of Liquid Biopsy Technologies in Cancer Screening.

