EICOP Launches Support HBCU Futures CampaignEICOP Launches Support HBCU Futures Campaign to Strengthen Nationwide Access and Opportunity for HBCU Students

EICOP's Support HBCU Futures Campaign is a call to action: to invest in, uplift, and safeguard HBCU students as they pursue transformative careers in industries that shape culture—and, ultimately, our collective future.

"Now is the time to protect, prepare, and propel," said Stacy Milner, EICOP Founder and President. "Through Support HBCU Futures, we are strengthening bridges of opportunity and ensuring HBCUs and their students are not left behind, but instead, lead forward."

Campaign Pillars:

Empowerment through education, innovation, and cultural heritage

Celebration of Black excellence - past, present, and future

Collective investment in the next generation of leaders

Join the Movement:

Visit www.SupportHBCUFutures.org to join the movement, watch Part 1 of our video forum, featuring interviews with students and HBCU leaders, share their stories, and join the conversation using #SupportHBCUFutures. Together, we can ensure that HBCU students are seen, supported, and equipped to thrive in industries where diversity isn't just needed—it's non-negotiable.

About the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program:

EICOP is a non-profit educational arts workforce development program, dedicated to educating, training, and recruiting the best and brightest student leaders from our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) for careers across all aspects of the entertainment, media, sports, music, and technology industries.

