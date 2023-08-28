Eight Attorneys From Trevett Cristo Recognized as Super Lawyers®

Trevett Cristo P.C. a full-service law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY, is proud to announce eight of its attorneys are being recognized as Super Lawyers®.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trevett Cristo P.C. a full-service law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY, is proud to announce eight of its attorneys are being recognized as Super Lawyers®.

"We are incredibly honored by the inclusion of our lawyers in this esteemed guide, reaffirming their status among the nation's finest," expresses William LaForte, partner at Trevett Cristo. "This accolade serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. Each attorney within our firm is deeply committed to delivering unparalleled legal guidance to our valued clients."

Among the accomplished team at Trevett Cristo, listed are the eight attorneys acknowledged as Super Lawyers® and one Rising Star attorney:

Suzanne L. Cognata , Family Law

, Family Law Louis B. Cristo , PI General: Defense

, PI General: Defense Alan J. De Peters , PI General: Defense

, PI General: Defense David H. Ealy , Bankruptcy: Consumer

, Bankruptcy: Consumer William N. La Forte , Real Estate Law

, Real Estate Law Don H. Twietmeyer , Trust and Estates

, Trust and Estates Melanie S. Wolk , PI - Products: Defense

, PI - Products: Defense Clark J. Zimmermann , Criminal Defense

Rising Star:

Colin R. Bruckel , Real Estate

Super Lawyers®, established in 1991, is a highly reputable and patented legal rating service that distinguishes outstanding attorneys in various practice areas. To be awarded, an attorney is nominated and then chosen using a patented multiphase selection process. Including peer nominations and evaluations, combined with independent research.

Trevett Cristo P.C. is a general practice law firm based in Rochester, NY, providing comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas. Their expertise encompasses civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, real estate law for both residential and commercial properties, personal and family law, and labor-related concerns. With a diverse and accomplished team of attorneys, Trevett Cristo P.C. is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal representation to their clients.

