Eight Leaders Recognized As 2024 SEAL Sustainability Leader Award Winners

"Sustainability professionals have a tough job trying to make a real difference with limited resources and small teams, the strong nominations for our 2024 award recipients show just how high the standards are in ESG leadership today." Post this

Driven by a record number of peer/employee nominations, the 2024 Sustainability Leader Award Winners were selected based on their track record of achieving ESG goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

Additionally, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

SUSTAINABILITY LEADER AWARD WINNERS

SELECTED SUSTAINABILITY LEADER AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"I am excited and honored to be one of the eight leaders chosen for this special ESG Sustainability award. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated team and the transformative impact of our water management solutions. With water scarcity and sustainability becoming increasingly critical issues, Banyan Water is committed to empowering businesses to make a real difference and preserve our most precious resource." — Gillan Taddune, President & CEO at Banyan Water

"Myself and the entire team at Humanscale are proud and honored to receive a SEAL Sustainability Leader Award," said Jane Abernethy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Humanscale. "For decades, Humanscale has pioneered planet-conscious products designed to withstand the test of time. We look forward to the continuation of our journey to prioritize sustainability across all products, packaging, manufacturing process and business practices with the philosophy that 'less bad is not good enough'."

"In this day and age, if we do not realize how deeply damaging the human species is to the Planet Earth - we need to wake up. We need to remember that every action or inaction has a ripple effect, and that individuals do have the power to make a positive change that is beyond just ourselves." — Shadi Bakour, Co-Founder & CEO at PATH

For companies interested in entering our 2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards, please RSVP below:

2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Award: https://forms.gle/k4GGzE2KbkQFmvvY9

2025 SEAL Sustainability Leader Award Nominations:

Nominations for 2025 can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/bhapz5Axis6r852i8

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

Business Sustainability Awards – honors the most sustainable companies in the world, like Adidas, AMD, Cisco, and Tide

Environmental Journalism Awards – representative past winners include journalists from Guardian, New York Times , and Grist

, and Grist Impact Campaigns – representative campaigns include "#UpTheCup" and "Eco Rewards"

Environmental Research Grants - we funded a researcher in Ethiopia for 2022.

Media Contact

Matt Harney, SEAL Awards, 5889574267, [email protected], https://sealawards.com/

SOURCE SEAL Awards