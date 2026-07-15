Eight Make-A-Wish Chapters Across the Country Name ARS Car Donation Services as Their Official Vehicle Donation Partner

ARS Car Donation Services is the only authorized vehicle donation partner for participating chapters, ensuring all vehicle donations directly support local wish-granting efforts

NEWPORT, R.I., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARS Car Donation Services (https://www.arscars.com/) has been named the official vehicle donation partner for eight Make-A-Wish (https://wish.org/car-donation) chapters across the United States, making it the only authorized program through which donors can contribute vehicles directly to participating chapters. Every donation made through the program directly supports local wish-granting efforts that bring hope, strength and joy to children with critical illnesses.

"Donors want to know their gift is making a real impact in their local community," said Joseph Hearn, President + CEO of Advanced Remarketing Services which operates ARS Car Donation Services. "As the official vehicle donation partner for these Make-A-Wish chapters, we provide a simple, transparent process that ensures every eligible vehicle directly benefits the local chapter of the donor. We will be adding more chapters over time as we prove donating directly to these charities is in the best interest of the donor and chapter."

The program allows donors to turn unwanted cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, campers and trailers into meaningful support for children and families in their communities. ARS Car Donation Services manages the entire process, including free vehicle pickup, title and paperwork assistance, and sale of the vehicle, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Participating chapters include Make-A-Wish Connecticut, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

Together, these chapters serve thousands of children each year, granting wishes that range from meeting heroes and traveling to dream destinations to experiencing once-in-a-lifetime moments with family and friends. Each wish delivers lasting emotional impact, helping children build strength and create joyful memories during some of life's most difficult challenges.

Unlike general vehicle donation platforms that make vague promises about supporting children's wishes with no real connection to Make-A-Wish chapters, the Make-A-Wish vehicle donation program powered exclusively by ARS Car Donation Services ensures every donation is securely processed and directed to the donor's selected local chapter, with full transparency at every step.

"Every vehicle has the power to change a child's story," said Joseph Hearn, ARS President + CEO of ARS Car Donation Services. "What may no longer serve one family can become a life-changing experience for another."

Donors can begin the process in minutes by submitting a donation online or contacting their local Make-A-Wish chapter's official vehicle donation page. Once initiated, ARS coordinates pickup at no cost to the donor, handles all required documentation, and manages the vehicle's processing and sale to maximize proceeds for the chapter.

For more information on the program, visit: www.cardonationwizard.com/wish

About ARS Car Donation Services

ARS Car Donation Services is a national leader in vehicle donation program management, partnering with nonprofit organizations to provide secure, efficient, and donor-friendly donation experiences. With decades of expertise, ARS Car Donation Services helps maximize the value of donated vehicles while ensuring transparency and impact for nonprofit partners and their supporters. They lead the industry in returns to charity partners which can be found in the California Attorney General's Professional Fundraisers Report.

About the Make-A-Wish Vehicle Donation Program

The Make-A-Wish vehicle donation program offers an official and trusted way for donors to support local Make-A-Wish chapters through the donation of unwanted vehicles. All donations made through the program powered by ARS Car Donation Services directly benefit participating chapters and help fund life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For media and interview inquiries, please contact Holly Mitton at [email protected] or 617-680-4827

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, ARS Car Donation Services, 1 6176804827, [email protected], www.cardonationwizard.com/wish

SOURCE ARS Car Donation Services