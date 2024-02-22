Eight new MUSICAL ROADS along U.S Route 66 proposed for 100 year celebraton in 2026.

"Music and driving have been perfect partners since the invention of the vehicle. To have multiple musical roads along U.S. Route 66, one in each state, is obvious to us." Chris Hill. Post this

The U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission is inviting ideas to commemorate the iconic road for its 100th birthday in 2026. Sections of musical highway would be a unique addition.

Musical Roads are a revolutionary concept that combines art, safety, and music, where the road itself becomes an instrument, providing a unique and engaging driving experience. The repeating strips on the side of the road have traditionally served as rumble strips to remind drivers of their lane's edge. However, innovative minds like engineers and producers Hill and Thompson have taken this mid-20th-century technology to new heights by installing Musical Roads.

Hill said, "Music and driving have been perfect partners since the invention of the vehicle. To have multiple musical roads along U.S. Route 66, one in each state, is obvious to us." Thompson said, "The chance to celebrate U.S Route 66 with these installations is just thrilling."

The duo have pioneered the development of Musical Roads in the United States. Their experience includes designing and installing a musical road for the New Mexico Department of Transportation as part of the National Geographic television show, "Crowd Control," aimed at altering driving habits. Anyone driving over that installation would hear America The Beautiful playing through their vehicle, as long as they were traveling at the 45 miles an hour. Hill explains, "Its safety and entertainment."

The underlying principle is simple: to create a specific musical note, you only need to vibrate an object a particular number of times per second. Whether it's a guitar string, an oboe reed, an insect's back leg, or a car wheel, the concept remains consistent. For example, vibrating anything 440 times in one second produces an "A" note.

However, turning this concept into a tangible tune involves meticulous planning. The process begins with selecting a suitable song, and while hard core dance tunes may be challenging, simpler melodies like jingles, anthems, and rousing choruses prove to be highly effective. Once the song is chosen, the intricate work of breaking down the piece into individual, recognizable notes and translating them into rumble strips begins.

Hill and Thompson have a portfolio of successful projects. Hill even ventured to the UK to create the first musical road for a television science show, "Bang Goes the Theory," to commemorate the royal wedding in 2011.

"All you need is a fairly straight piece of asphalt. The road's length determines the song's duration. U.S. Route 66 could not be more perfect for this," explains Thompson. "Musical Roads can be installed wherever there is an extended stretch of asphalt, and drivers can maintain a steady speed, making them versatile additions for highways, parking lots, campuses, driveways, and even airport runways."

Route 66 Musical Roads LLC intend for all of the installation work is carried out by local crews. Hill said, "Each of these installations will be physically installed by each state, all we are doing is helping the process along. We want each state to really own their musical road."

Thompson said, "Choosing the tune is obviously critical, and we want full participation from each state to help with that decision."

There will be much more than just the good vibrations, the company plans plenty of road markings and signage to complement the music. There might even be an app, so users can document, and upload their own experiences.

For more information about the wider Centennial project visit route66-centennial.com. and for inquiries regarding the installation of Musical Roads, please visit www.route66MusicalRoads.com or contact [email protected]

