Eight New Titles on JFK Assassination presented Nov. 21-23 at Dallas Conference

TrineDay is one of the nation's leading publishers of JFK assassination studies, with 40 books already in its catalogue. Post this

The Wizard of OZwald by Gary Hill. This book painstakingly creates the organizational structure of the actors and events that led to the fateful day in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.

Privileged View by Madeline Brown. President Lyndon Johnson's long-time mistress reveals hidden details about the decisions made by the man people loved and feared, including evidence that indicates he helped usher in the plot to kill his predecessor, JFK.

Plot to Kill President Kennedy in Chicago by Vince Palamara. An indepth, documented look at the Chicago plot to kill President Kennedy prior to the Dallas event.

Conversations with David S. Lifton by Jim Hoffman. Decades long conversations about a final book titled "Final Charade" are published to prompt Mr. Lifton's heirs to release the final years of extensive research Mr. Lifton did on the JFK assassination and its coverup.

LBJ's Mortal Wound by Don Nelson. Through never-before-seen family archives, gripping Senate testimony, and the secretive LBJ White House tapes, the book exposes the chilling extent of political corruption, backroom deals, and the explosive testimony of a simple insurance salesman on the day of JFK's assassination which threatened to bring down a sitting vice president.

Houses of the Holy: A Nightmare Web of Hate by Mark Harris. This is a fascinating personal tale of how federal and state governments, the extreme and religious right, the mob and the Freemasons conspire to influence politics and law enforcement.

Mad Bishops by James Day. This Catholic researcher exposes now a phony world famous 'bishop' built a network of contacts that led to the assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK.

Pipe the Bimbo in Red by Donald Jeffries and William Matson Law. This book examines the bizarre link between characters important to the JFK Assassination investigation of the late New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison.

Sherlock Being Catfished by Joan Mellen. She earned her nickname because of her dogged research and writings on the Garrison Investigation into the JFK assassination, but this is a story of how this well-respected writer and professor still gets hoodwinked herself.

For information on the conference, visit The JFK Historical Group website, https://www.jfkhistorical.com/.

